Oaxaca investment will address poverty

The government of Oaxaca will invest 15 billion pesos (US $770 million) on a new strategy to improve the lives of 272,000 families considered to be living in extreme poverty.

The state’s Social Development Secretary said yesterday that the goal of the spending is to raise those families from extreme to moderate poverty.

Raúl Bolaños Cacho said reversing poverty will require a serious diagnosis that defines a plan of action to address the cause of social inequality among Oaxacans.

He said the situation requires a precise policy that looks at the root of the problem rather than adopt isolated or improvised actions.

Of a population of nearly 4 million, 2.6 million people have been identified as poor, Bolaños said. Of those, half live in moderate poverty and the rest are destitute.

There are families whose homes lack basic infrastructure such as running water, sewage treatment and electricity and others who have no more than a dirt floor. Those at the highest risk are indigenous women, Bolaños said.

The federal secretary blamed the state’s previous administration for the problems in Oaxaca and the application of antidotes and palliatives that served only to widen the gap of inequality.

He said some programs, such scholarships for seniors, single mothers and students and subsidies for school supplies and uniforms, had been successful and will be maintained.

But he pointed the finger at former governor Gabino Cué, who finished his term last December, for irresponsible management of public funds, lack of transparency and poor institutional coordination in efforts to reverse conditions in the state.

The new strategy anticipates reversing inequality over a period of three years.

Source: Milenio (sp)