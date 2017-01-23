Oaxaca state has been sent to collections

Debts adding up to millions of pesos owed by the state of Oaxaca are in the hands of a collection agency.

Governor Alejandro Murat charged during a speech Saturday that his predecessor, Gabino Cué, stopped making debt payments over a year ago, leaving the state bankrupt.

Murat said his administration, which took office last month, had sought credit from the World Bank for water projects in marginalized communities and other needs, but was turned down because existing debts had gone to collections.

He claimed that long-term debt is more than 16 billion pesos (US $744 million), while another 2.2 billion pesos is owed to suppliers, debts that are six months to a year old.

Four national firms have turned over their Oaxaca government bad debts to an agency, which is demanding the immediate payment of 11 million pesos.

Murat revealed the information about the World Bank loan while speaking during a meeting with doctors and nurses. He told them he had begun efforts to combat corruption and negligence in the supply of medications.

Funds allocated to medical supplies and the maintenance of clinics and hospitals had been managed in an unprecedented manner, he charged, the government having acted with “negligence against the people, abandoning workers and hospitals.”

He announced he intended to strengthen and modernize medical care, and that medications would be purchased through IMSS, the social security institute, to provide transparency.

Murat was elected under the banner of the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, while his predecessor won election as the candidate of a coalition of the National Action Party (PAN), the Democratic Revolution Party (PRD) and others.

Cué was Oaxaca’s first non-PRI governor in 80 years.

Source: Diario Oaxaca (sp), Milenio (sp)