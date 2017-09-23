Oaxaca wakeup call: 6.1 tremor in Isthmus

Quake was one of three this morning that were over 5.0 on the Richter scale

There’s no better wakeup call in Mexico these days than a good earth tremor. It was a 6.1-magnitude earthquake in Oaxaca at 7:52 this morning that made sure everyone was awake as far away as Mexico City.

The National Seismological System said there were actually three tremors over 5.0 on the Richter scale this morning, all of which were in the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region of Oaxaca.

The epicenter of the 6.1 shaker was seven kilometers west of Unión Hidalgo. It was followed by a 5.2 at 8:24am, whose epicenter was 17 kilometers northwest of Ixtepec, and a 5.0 at 8:25. Its epicenter was seven kilometers northeast of Juchitán, where much of the damage occurred as a result of the 8.1 earthquake on September 7.

There have been no reports of damage or injury.

The activity was enough to halt rescue efforts for a few minutes in Mexico City, said national Civil Protection coordinator Luis Felipe Puente on Twitter. Work resumed after an assessment determined it was safe to continue.

Rescue workers are currently concentrating on eight locations, said Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera. Most are in the Condesa and Roma areas and part of the city center.

A tremor in the north of the country yesterday was felt in Baja California Sur and Sinaloa.

It measured 5.1 and struck at 33 minutes after midnight. Its epicenter was 122 kilometers northeast of San José del Cabo.

