Oaxaca’s governor relieved of bad energy

Members of a Triqui community in the mountains of Oaxaca doused the state governor in flour yesterday and sent him home supposedly free of any bad energy that might have been lurking in his body.

The bathing was part of a limpia, a ritual cleansing given Alejandro Murat Hinojosa during a visit intended to help foster reconciliation between the Oaxaca government and the indigenous community in the state’s Mixteca region.

The ceremony and meetings with different factions of the community took place in Santiago Juxtlahuaca, and rekindled hopes for peace and prosperity among the poorest people in the state.

Murat was also there to deliver state funding for social programs aimed at migrants, and to announce the construction of a technological university.

During conciliatory meetings that ratified a 2012 peace treaty, Murat pledged he would bring Mexico’s president to the region for the inauguration of a sports facility and a highway.

The governor also took part in the the region’s carnival celebrations.

Local healers, known as curanderos, and shamans officiated at Murat’s cleansing ceremony, beginning with prayers before an altar before rubbing his body with an egg and then covering him in flour.

The ceremony is supposed to remove bad energy from the body and evil from the soul, transferring both to another body. The identity of the recipient was not revealed.

After the chief shaman declared that Murat was “healed,” he invited the governor to celebrate and dance.

Murat’s participation in the ritual was well received by people of the region, while local authorities saw in the gesture a reconciliation of state authorities with the Triqui people.

According to data by Coneval, the National Council for the Evaluation of Social Development Policy, the Triqui region has the highest rates of child malnutrition, maternal-child mortality, school drop-out rates and migration in the state of Oaxaca.

But it has also produced an internationally-famous basketball team, which initially gained renown for the fact that its members played barefoot because they had no shoes.

Source: Milenio (sp)