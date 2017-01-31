OHL to invest 7.5bn in infrastructure projects

The Spanish construction firm OHL is expecting to make some multi-billion-peso investments in Mexico, accusations of corruption against its executives notwithstanding.

OHL México — a subsidiary of the Spanish parent company — announced last week that it expects to invest 7.5 billion pesos (close to US $360 million) in several infrastructure projects in Mexico this year.

In a prepared statement, the company announced that it “firmly maintains its commitment with Mexico . . . a country with great opportunities for investment.”

This, “despite the current uncertainty of the domestic and international markets.”

OHL sees in Mexico “one of the most auspicious markets for investment in highway and urban thoroughfares that guarantee an adequate value and return for both citizens and investors.”

CEO Sergio Hidalgo said the projects will benefit the Mexican people during “a year characterized by volatility, uncertainty and budget adjustments.”

One of the company’s priorities is to finish the Atizpán-Atlacomulco highway, an investment of 10 million pesos in the State of México that should be concluded by mid-2018.

With seven toll concessions — one of which is under construction, the newspaper Milenio called OHL México “one of the most important private operators of transportation infrastructure in the country.”

OHL operates highways in the Mexico City-State of México-Puebla area, one of the urban areas with the heaviest traffic in the country.

The company also has a 49% stake in the firm that operates the Toluca International Airport, the second largest air terminal in the metropolitan area of Mexico City.

Less than two years ago, officials in the State of México government and OHL executives were embroiled in a corruption scandal.

In May 2015, recorded telephone conversations that hinted of fraud against the state government over tolls charged by OHL on an elevated highway project were shared on YouTube.

The calls triggered the resignation of the state Secretary of Communications, Apolinar Mena Vargas, and of OHL’s State of México liaison, Pablo Wallentin.

At the time, OHL claimed that the recorded conversations were edited with “malicious” intent, denying that it committed fraud.

Source: Milenio (sp)