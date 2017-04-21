On the defensive against insecurity

Security measures including the closing of streets and neighborhoods to outside traffic are being implemented by residents of Villahermosa, Tabasco, to protect themselves from increasing crime.

In the Prados de Villahermosa neighborhood by the Laguna de Ilusiones, for example, residents have been victims of increasing harassment and targeting by criminal gangs.

Criminals have made use of boats on the lagoon and even remote-controlled drones overhead to keep tabs on the comings and goings of citizens.

In response, walls have been erected and front doors equipped with peepholes to safely assess who’s knocking. More surveillance cameras have been installed and windows have been protected with strong metal bars.

Not only that, but the once heavily transited neighborhood is now off limits for motorists looking for a shortcut toward Tabasco 2000, the capital city’s banking and commercial area.

Turnpikes have been mounted on access streets to regulate traffic, and a surveillance booth has been set up, with a second soon to follow.

“Given the insecurity, we neighbors decided to come together in committees and two non-governmental organizations have been formed. In addition, we have created a WhatsApp group and Public Security has trained us in the Vigilant Neighbor program,” said spokesperson Carlos López Castillo.

López estimated that families in Prados de Villahermosa spend up to 30% of their income on security measures for their homes.

He told the newspaper El Universal that since the installation of the turnpikes and the surveillance booth, the incidence of robberies has decreased.

The main concern of the neighbors, he continued, is not clean streets or garbage pickup service. “Everything is about increasing security in the area.”

Prados is but a single neighborhood in Villahermosa, a city ranked as the second most insecure in the country according to a security perception poll performed by INEGI, the national statistics institute.

“Regrettably, we’ve been in top place; at one better point in time we were fifth, but we’re back in second now,” Governor Arturo Núñez Jímenez told El Universal.

A deployment of National Gendarmerie police arrived in the city last December to reinforce security operations, and Núñez said the agreement with National Security Commissioner Renato Sales Heredia is that they will stay for as long as necessary.

