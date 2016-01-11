Mireles: apologizes. Mireles: apologizes.
Once defiant Mireles offers an apology

Jailed Michoacán self-defense group leader asks for forgiveness

Mexico News Daily | Monday, January 11, 2016

UPDATES TO THIS STORY:

• Jan. 19: Judge rejects request to release José Mireles

The turn of the year brought an unexpected public communication from the prominent and once defiant leader of the self-defense groups in Michoacán: José Manuel Mireles issued an apology to the government and his family for the disrespect he showed with his words and actions.

The seven-minute audio, reportedly recorded by his relatives during a phone call, was made public by Mireles’ sister, Dr. Virginia Mireles, in a Facebook post Friday.

“I want to apologize, through this message, to the Mexican government and its official and unofficial institutions, and its nation-wide structures, for disrespecting them with words or actions, for offending them with my omissions and civil disobedience.”

Mireles also apologized for abusing “the liberal way of thinking and for altering the social and political order of Michoacán and México.”

The self-defense group leader, a doctor more often seen armed with a gun than a stethoscope, is being held in a Hermosillo, Sonora, penitentiary, where he confessed that his decision to apologize stemmed from a desire to “be in peace with God, the government, [his] family, and the self-defense movement.”

“I humbly plead, from the bottom of my heart, for forgiveness for all the damage I may have caused. I beg my children for forgiveness, for abandoning them in pursuit of a solution to a problem that is the sole responsibility of the structured and armed government agencies.”

“I ask for my venerable father’s forgiveness for leaving him alone at 83 years of age; forgive me, my father, for doing it during your last year alive, for going to fight for a peaceful and dignified life.”

“Forgive me, my father, for disobeying you when [the people] asked us for help and to take arms and you gave sound reasons [against it]. I’ve already lost my wife, the cattle; I don’t want to lose my children. Please forgive me for disobeying you and ending up alone.”

In the recording, Mireles also asks that the government release all the civilians arrested for confronting organized crime.

He also mentions the need of building a new Mexico, but without firearms.

Mireles is a medical doctor and leader of a paramilitary group that formed in 2013 to fight the Caballeros Templarios cartel. On June 27, 2014 he was arrested in Lázaro Cárdenas, Michoacán, for violating weapons laws. He was transported to a Sonora federal penitentiary two days after.

Reports of his imminent liberation surfaced six months ago, after the Attorney General withdrew all charges against him, but to this date Mireles remains behind bars.

Source: Sin Embargo (sp)

  • James Smith

    And this dude’s numbered Swiss bank account just got a lot heavier.

    • Helen

      Seriously James?
      The diabetic Dr. without his meds. now in a wheelchair, with all charges dropped but still now realised….
      My goodness.

    • Carl

      Really, he lost everything . Why do you think anyone in Mirales camp would have a Swiss bank account?

  • lang_eddy

    One has to forgive Mr. Smith….he knows not what he is saying…poor fellow….everyone knows he needs help…
    Do not listen to what he says….he speaks without thinking…poor man….

  • Brian Willis

    Im praying for him. hes a real Hero, Mexico’s George Washington. Never give up Manuel. God be with you

  • Rob cheply

    José Manuel Mireles is courageous and principled. He should be seen as a hero in his beloved Michoacan. There is no need or justification for him to remain in jail at this time. His continued incarceration reflects very badly on the Mexican legal system. He has my respect and admiration.

    • INTJINFJ

      When it comes to that, yes. When it comes to how (it looks that) he treated his family; wife & children, he has no respect & admiration from me.

      • wrestlefan01

        same im watching like dude this guy is great..then he gets that young girl in the car and starts hitting on her..im like wtf plot twist

      • Mrrwraoh

        Agree. Seems like karma came for a visit. I hope he apologizes to his wife, family, and women he used.

  • Andre.-

    This is just a set up from the government they make him say that in order to release him. Instead they will kill him.

  • L

    They imprisoned the one voice that the people had. This man was fighting for the people but authority in Mexico has a way of scaring locals into submission and the few that were on the good side were afraid to find themselves standing alone. THEY NEED TO RELEASE THIS MAN, they are holding him without reason- he has done nothing wrong.
    Dios bendiga a Mexico… Padre, perdonalos, porque no saben lo que hacen.

  • Lightninbolt

    Dr. Mireles had the courage to stand up and fight evil and now he stands alone. That is sad. It is alsp disgusting !

    • Garrick

      Amen
      In America we are fighting and dying for color and sex he is dying for freedom.

  • humandegradation

    Mexican are shaped to be comfortable to look for an easy way like to be illegal instead of staying and fight the dictators that invaded them a 100 yrs ago and shape them into “jodidos” ! A 100 yrs that the invaders had shaped into “jodidos” and killed,tortured, disappeared, intimidated Mexicans like Sr.Mireles El Senor Juan Manuel Mireles Valverde and others are in jail for dear to fight the Mexican gov that via Sr Mireles and others we knew the drug cartels are the Mexican government. Yes, the Mexican presidente Pena Nieto order to keep him in jail, but the rest of the “good” Mexican people in every single state helped Pena and the whole PRI party keep him in jail suffering only GOD knows how many horrible things done to him/them!!! There are many ways that the rest of Mexican could help Sr Mireles and the others in Jail. To show my point; Pena and the rest Mexicans working together poor and wealthy like the Mexican-Lebanese Carlos Slim or Azcarraga via Jorge Ramos /UNIVISION OR SALINAS PLIEGO TV AZTECA work 24/7 to get illegal aliens Mexicans “human rights dreams” BUT WILL NOT GET TOGETHER TO FIGHT FOR THE REAL FIGHTERS IN MEXICO ? = ALL OF THIS WORK FOR $$$MONEY=HUMAN DEGRADATION!!!

  • Turk

    That`s what he gets for taking on the government…I mean cartel.

  • Ivan Molokov

    The government is in the cartels pockets. The only guy who stood up and offered hope gets arrested. Pathetic loser country

