One mayor arrested, two others executed

Michoacán mayor arrested for homicide while two others were killed this week

It is more common for mayors in Mexico to be assassinated than charged with murder, which makes Gisela Vázquez Alanís’s case a rare one.

The mayor of Turicato, Michoacán, was arrested along with three municipal police officers today in connection with a murder March 10 in Puruarán.

The municipality situated on the border of the Tierra Caliente region has seen a resurgence in violence this year.

Turicato’s ex-police chief was gunned down and killed, also in March, while the mayor is also being investigated in a homicide for which her husband is a suspect. A 28-year-old man, the son of a political adversary, was shot dead.

Mayor Vázquez has been identified as one of eight Michoacán mayors who have rewarded themselves with salaries higher than that of the governor. Her net monthly pay comes to 90,413 pesos (US $4,800); Governor Silvano Aureoles Conejo makes 88,823 pesos.

More than 100 mayors have been assassinated in the last 10 years, according to the website Alcaldes de México (Mayors of Mexico), with Guerrero, Michoacán, Oaxaca and Veracruz recording the highest number.

Two more have joined the list since last Friday.

On Friday morning, Mayor Stalin Sánchez González of Paracho, Michoacán, was executed by a commando carrying assault rifles. Paracho is located on the Tarascan Plateau and is renowned for its guitar makers.

Yesterday, the mayor of Huitzilan de Serdán, Puebla, was attacked by gunmen while driving on a highway near Xochitlán. Manuel Hernández Pasión was killed, along with a bodyguard.

Source: El Universal (sp), Infobae (sp)