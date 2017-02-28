Online startup offers Mexican wines online

For Mexican consumers, the internet provides a steadily increasing source of goods as more retailers offer their products on line. One of the latest to do so is a seller of Mexican wines.

Wine drinkers in Mexico usually opt for foreign brands because selections of domestic wines are often limited, and what there is can be pricey. But the online startup Vid Mexicana, which means “Mexican grapevine,” offers nearly 1,000 Mexican wines produced by 230 wineries to consumers.

And some are not all that pricey.

“Consumers have an erroneous perception that Mexican wine is expensive, or salty if from a particular region, or bad if it’s from another,” said the store’s founding partner, Luis Armando Gómez Garzón.

“So far I’ve learned that Mexico has a choice at all price levels . . . I’ve tasted some that were cheaper than 100 pesos and they are marvellous . . . I’d say that Mexican wine suits all palates, and that there isn’t one wine that’s better than other.”

Gómez said people are very surprised when they get a chance to taste Mexican wine.

For him, the best wine “is the one you like. And everybody will find a Mexican wine to their liking . . . .”

The state of Baja California is where most of Mexico’s wine comes from — between 80 and 85% of national production. But producers in other states — Querétaro, Coahuila, Chihuahua, Aguascalientes, Hidalgo, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Puebla and even Mexico City — have slowly but steadily been consolidating their status as wine producers.

In addition to his store Gómez has created an online club. For monthly fees that range from 800 to 2,350 pesos (US $40 to $120) members can receive from one to six bottles of wine every month.

The club also offers some discounts, access to wine tastings and wine-pairing dinners, workshops and oenological trips.

“With this business model we want to help producers and all the people dedicating their time to creating these wines . . . that’s our job, to introduce these producers’ wines and at the same time help consumers try new ones,” said Gómez.

Vid Mexicana ships to all of Mexico’s principal cities with a delivery time of five to seven working days. There is a shipping charge of 150 pesos for up to three bottles, and 150 pesos for each additional bottle.

The store accepts payment by credit card through PayPal, at Oxxo stores and by bank transfer.

Source: El Financiero (sp), Sin Embargo (sp)