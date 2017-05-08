Only 16 bad guys left on most-wanted list

Federal authorities are working their way through the list of Mexico’s most-wanted, a strategy created by President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration after taking office in December 2012.

The goal was to capture 122 “organized crime priority targets,” or heads of criminal gangs.

Yesterday, the federal Attorney General’s office (PGR) reported 87% progress in fulfilling that strategy, with 92 of those targets behind bars and 14 more dead after clashes with federal forces.

Of the remaining 16, only two have been made public: Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, leaders of the Sinaloa and Jalisco Nueva Generación cartels, respectively.

Los Zetas has been hit the hardest by Peña Nieto’s strategy: 44 of its highest ranking members have been apprehended and five have been killed.

Notable arrests include the Treviño Morales brothers, considered the supreme leaders of the organization by the PGR. Miguel Ángel and Óscar Omar were also known as El Z-40 and El Z-42, respectively.

The biggest hit against the Sinaloa Cartel was the arrest on two occasions of founder and leader Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, extradited earlier this year to the United States.

Twenty more of its members have also been arrested or killed, including one of its most violent chieftains, Gonzalo Inzunza Inzunza, who was slain on December 2013 in Puerto Peñasco, Sonora.

Four members of the Gulf Cartel have also been arrested since 2012, while Galdino Mellado Cruz was shot dead during a confrontation. Mellado, a former member of the Mexican Army, was an early member of Los Zetas, known for recruiting former soldiers.

Five members of the Beltrán Leyva Organization have also been apprehended or killed, including Juan Francisco “H2” Patrón Sánchez and Daniel Isaac “H9” Silva Gárate, who according to PGR were the leaders of the organization.

The Juárez Cartel lost its leader, Vicente “El Viceroy” Carrillo Fuentes, along with six more of its members to the federal strategy.

Nazario “El Chayo” Moreno González, leader and founder of one of the most violent organizations, Los Caballeros Templarios, and of La Familia Michoacana was killed in March 2014, while his second-in-command, Servando “La Tuta” Gómez Martínez, was arrested by the Federal Police.

As the most-wanted list dwindles, however, criminal violence has been on the rise, particularly in the form of homicides related to organized crime.

Source: Milenio (sp)