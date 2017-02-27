Over 6,000 children disappeared in 6 years

Human trafficking by criminal gangs is blamed for the disappearance of thousands of young people in Mexico between 2008 and 2014.

And some of the numbers are on the rise, reports the Mexican Children’s Rights Network (Redim).

The number of adolescent girls who disappeared in 2014 was up 974% over 2010, from 57 cases to 612, and most are believed to have been kidnapped for sexual exploitation.

Most of those disappearances were registered in the northern and central areas of the country. Between 2008 and 2014 Tamaulipas led the way in the northern region in the disappearances of girls under 18, recording a total of 1,629. Baja California followed with 257 cases and Coahuila with 193.

In central Mexico the State of México led with 386 cases, followed by Guanajuato with 263 and Puebla with 236.

It’s not only girls who are targeted, but very young boys as well. During the same eight-year period 1,902 boys under four years of age disappeared throughout Mexico, kidnappings that have been associated with their illegal adoption and sale.

In total, 6,725 children under 18 disappeared during that time frame.

Redim wants the government to include a chapter specifically for young people in the new General Law on Disappearances so as to permit a more efficient search protocol. There is a 72-hour wait period at present before a search can officially begin, time that is seen as vital by specialists with non-governmental organizations involved in the field.

Other measures are also being called for, such as the creation of a special database that would define the magnitude of the problem.

Source: Milenio (sp)