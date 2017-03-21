Apodaca prison: abuse by inmates. Apodaca prison: abuse by inmates.
Overpopulation root of prison problems

Prison capacity has a deficit of 17,575; 150 prisons overcrowded

Mexican prisons are plagued with major problems in their operations and with security, says an assessment by the federal government, and overpopulation is the chief cause.

The report prepared by the National Security Commission (Comisión Nacional de Seguridad, CNS), said overpopulation of both state and municipal penitentiaries is an ongoing issue.

Overcrowding puts a strain on health and security, stated the report, as well as on social reinsertion services and programs.

Statistics compiled and last updated last September by the CNS indicated that 150 penitentiaries in Mexico are overcrowded, and that the country’s deficit in prison capacity is 17,575.

“Another issue detected is the lack of protocols and methodologies that would allow penitentiaries to standardize their operation procedures,” continued the report, which is part of a broader document entitled Certification of Penitentiary Facilities. That document defines the federation’s intention to certify at least one penitentiary per state during 2017.

“In accordance with the Penal Execution Law, the safety, tranquility and integrity of inmates, staff and visitors should prevail in these facilities.”

“Thus the need to standardize penal facilities according to current regulations,” added the document.

The road ahead for the certification process will be long, as demonstrated by two recent and prominent cases.

Video footage showing verbal, physical and sexual abuse of inmates at the state prison in Apodaca surfaced last week.

Then last Thursday in Culiacán, Sinaloa, five senior members of the Sinaloa Cartel escaped from the Aguaruto prison, including the son of Juan José “El Azul” Esparragoza Moreno, one of the cartel’s senior leaders.

Source: Reforma (sp)

  • K. Chris C.

    “Overpopulation root of prison problems”

    Ah, the typical “overpopulation” canard and cop-out. The reason, as always, is greed and tyranny. If one is not paying attention, sound asleep like most, they would miss the nonsense conveyed in the term “overpopulation.”

    If a mundane crowded, say chickens, into crammed and miserable conditions, the whores of government would be johnny on the spot to call foul. But when the lucre from human misery that lines the pols and crats’ pockets is on the line, then it’s “overpopulation.”

    Beyond simple justice measures, the prison-industrial-complex is nothing more than another corruption and human misery hole.

    An American citizen, not US subject.

