Picking fruit at 42 C: work can be a struggle

But it has to be done despite the heat, says Tamaulipas laborer

When the Mexican sun is beating down fiercely and the temperature rises above 30 C — as it has done in at least 10 states across Mexico recently — there are several things one might think of doing to combat the heat.

Picking oranges likely isn’t one of them.

But that’s what agriculture workers in the citrus-growing municipality of Padilla, Tamaulipas, have had to carry on doing despite the mercury having risen regularly above 35 degrees recently.

However, it hasn’t been easy.

Leonardo Castillo, a 25-year-old day laborer who likes to boast about his strength, admits that when temperatures soared on Wednesday, work became a struggle.

“This time it really floored us. It was the 42-degree heat . . . when we were loading the truck with 20 tonnes of oranges. I got dehydrated and several of my workmates vomited.”

So trying were the conditions that Leonardo even feared for his life at one stage.

“Up there with the oranges we couldn’t breathe properly. I started to suffocate and the truth is I felt really bad and thought I wasn’t going to make it.”

Picking starts daily at 5:00am in an effort to avoid the hottest part of the day but if there is work to be done it gets done despite the heat.

The work is particularly exhausting for the coloteros — workers who carry up to 80 kilograms of oranges on their backs in colotes, or picking baskets.

Consequently, they are the most respected workers in the orchard.

While Leonardo’s role as a sorter isn’t as strenuous, it is still draining work under hot conditions.

“There are times when I feel like quitting,” he said.

“But when there is work, I do well. I make on average 500 to 700 pesos [US $27-$37] a day.”

A two-month-long heat wave has affected many parts of Mexico and has resulted in at least two deaths. A 35-year-old albañil, or mason, died Wednesday in Nuevo Chihuero in the Michoacán municipality of Huetamo, where he had been working on a construction project. Temperatures in the area have been reaching 42.

In March, a 48-year-old farmworker died in Caborca, Sonora, where a temperature of 48 C was recorded.

Hot weather is forecast to continue across many parts of the country this weekend.

