Panama court rules Borge a flight risk

Ex-governor of Quintana Roo has been moved to a different prison

Former Quintana Roo governor Roberto Borge Angulo has been transferred to another prison in Panama for fears he might attempt to escape.

A court decided yesterday that Borge, arrested in June and now awaiting extradition to Mexico, is a flight risk and ordered his transfer.

The Panama Attorney for International Affairs, José Antonio Candanedo Chiam, told the Appeals Court that based on intelligence reports, “Mr. Borge represents a flight risk.”

One of Borge’s lawyers told the newspaper Milenio after the hearing that his client had been moved from a facility known as El Renacer to the main headquarters of the National Police in Panama City, the country’s capital.

Carlos Carrillo and the team of lawyers appealing Borge’s extradition stated that they suspect the transfer was triggered by several complaints they filed against the staff at El Renacer for leaking photographs of their client.

“We regret the violation of Mr Borge’s rights after the publication of photos of him, in detention and receiving visitors, and of the list of people authorized to visit him. [Borge] is the only prisoner in Panama to whom that has happened,” said Carrillo.

Borge was arrested in the Central American nation on corruption charges including money laundering, embezzlement, illicit enrichment and abuse of public office in connection with activities during his term as governor between 2011 and 2016. His extradition was okayed earlier this week by the Panamanian government.

The prison from which Borge was removed once held former Panama military dictator Manuel Antonio Noriega. Among current inmates are various ex-officials in the administration of former president Ricardo Martinelli, who have also been accused of corruption.

Source: Milenio (sp)