Parade, a homicide launch annual fair

The Cuernavaca Spring Fair began last week, kicked off by a parade and a homicide and held amidst confrontations between criminal organizations and between state and municipal authorities.

Organized by the municipality of Cuernavaca, home to the capital of Morelos, the fair has become the focus of “a permanent dispute” between organized crime interests, declared the state’s Interior Secretary after the murder of one of the event’s organizers.

Matías Quiroz Medina issued the statement Thursday after businessman Juan Manuel García Bejarano, 25, was assassinated during a horse show at the fair’s inauguration. A lone gunman fired at least five shots at García at close range and was detained after by the victim’s bodyguards.

“This act of violence . . . is the consequence of people with alleged criminal connections. No municipal authority responsible for agreements with mobsters that harm the good name of Cuernavaca and Morelos will be tolerated,” warned Quiroz.

His words signaled that a battle of wills and words between the state government and Cuernavaca Mayor Cuauhtémoc Blanco Bravo, a former soccer superstar, continues.

Blanco himself countered by criticizing the state’s implementation of the Mando Único, or single-command police force, which the mayor began criticizing well before he took office in January last year.

“[Quiroz], sent by the governor [Graco Ramírez] appears to have no sensibility. That’s a pity. They link everybody to drug trafficking, even me . . .” Blanco told the newspaper Reforma, accusing Quiroz of doing nothing in favor of security.

In February, state Public Security Commissioner Jesús Alberto Capella Ibarra accused three senior municipal officials of having close ties to criminal organizations.

One of them, Guillermo Arroyo Cruz, was singled out by Capella for being the lawyer for several alleged drug traffickers. Arroyo resigned early last month.

While state and municipal authorities argue, the criminal gangs Los Rojos and La Familia continue to escalate their fight. Violence in the city of Cuernavaca has risen in recent weeks and messages signed by narcos have appeared alongside beheaded and dismembered bodies.

It is in this context that the Cuernavaca Fair began Friday in the borough of Acapantzingo with low attendance numbers.

One of the event’s main attractions is the Palenque, which showcases several celebrities. After only two days, the organizers announced the concerts and presentations were being cancelled and that ticket buyers would be reimbursed.

Municipal authorities have announced that the fair itself will continue as scheduled until April 23, and that the concerts scheduled for the Teatro del Pueblo remain unchanged.

Nor has any change been announced in municipal-state relations. More sniping by both sides can be expected.