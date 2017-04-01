Parents should pay for teacher’s death

Lawmakers react after death of teacher who was shot by student

The teacher wounded in a shooting last January at a school in Monterrey died this week, setting off a demand that the parents of the student who shot her be held responsible.

Federico Guevara, 15, shot teacher Cecilia Solís Flores and three of his fellow students on January 18 at the Colegio Americano del Noreste before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide.

Guevara and one of his victims died that day while the teacher and the two other students were admitted to hospital in serious condition.

The state Health Secretariat announced Solís’ death on Wednesday.

“After little more than two months hospitalized in the Hospital Universitario, where a bullet wound to the head was being treated, the teacher lost her life this evening,” the Secretariat stated in a prepared statement. The 27-year-old victim had been left brain dead by the wound.

State Deputies belonging to the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) responded to the news by proposing that Guevara’s parents should be punished.

PRI Congressional leader Marco González declared that the minor’s parents were responsible for leaving the handgun used in the shooting accessible to their son.

“Hopefully they’ll be found responsible immediately, tomorrow if possible . . . the dad left the gun there, the son took it, and right there there is inattention on the part of the parents,” he said.

“Someone has to pay for the death of Cecy, there must be no impunity in this case.”

Guevara affected the lives of hundred of families in the school along with those of Solis’ mother, he said.

