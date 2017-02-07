HELLA de México plant in Guanajuato, one of 1,400 auto parts factories. HELLA de México plant in Guanajuato, one of 1,400 auto parts factories.
Parts sector is biggest in terms of trade

Mexico supplies US with 40% of its automotive parts

Mexico News Daily | Tuesday, February 7, 2017

The automotive parts market between Mexico and the United States is the largest intra-industrial trade in North America, according to data furnished by the Mexican Automotive Industry Association (AMIA).

Mexico is the United States’ chief supplier, providing it with nearly 40% of the auto parts it consumes, while at the same time importing 54% of the materials used in the manufacture of those same parts. Canada is the second biggest supplier to the U.S.

For the president of AMIA, the success of automotive manufacturing in Mexico is based on its competitiveness in the region, and the production of parts is a big part of that.

“In North America, this industry is mutually necessary for the three countries . . . .” said Eduardo Solís.

The president of the National Autoparts Industry (INA) says the sector has 1,400 factories in Mexico and employs over 750,000 people, making it the biggest employer in the automotive industry. Oscar Albín said the production of parts represented close to US $83 billion last year, ranking Mexico in sixth place worldwide.

“From bumper to bumper,” you can find all kinds of auto parts in Mexico, he said.

“Mexico’s appeal as auto parts producer is not only based on its low-cost workforce, but also in the excellence in manufacturing we’ve reached in 20 years. The quality and productivity attained in Mexico are the main appeal and keep investments coming,” he added.

Faced with the U.S. threat of imposing tariffs on vehicles manufactured in Mexico, the industry leaders said the sector is so intermingled that any changes would have repercussions in both countries.

  • cooncats

    Here’s a novel idea. Why doesn’t Mexico just admit there’s a problem on their northern border and commit to being a full partner in dealing with it?

    The next time a bunch of Mexicans take to the streets of the U.S. waving their flag and insulting the American people, why don’t prominent politicians here tell them their manners suck and to knock it off?

    Why don’t the same politicians admit it was wrong and apologize for publishing a handout for border jumpers that included telling people how not to get caught?

    In short, why doesn’t Mexico try openly supporting the same rules and respect for the U.S. border and expats that it has here and expects and gets from American expats?

    So here in this story we read of an industry that employs three quarters of a million people and 40 percent of what they do is bought by the U.S. and most of the rest either bought by Canada or used here. It is a damned good bet that the Chinese are NOT significant buyers.

    We have mainly U.S. tourists spending over $20 billion per year here. We have U.S. employers paying Mexicans north of the border billions, of which over $26 billion is sent here annually to support Mexican families and investment.

    And Mexico have a trade surplus of $60 billion per year with the U.S. I’d say that’s a pretty strong argument for addressing some very legitimate gripes Americans have about what goes on at that border and Mexico’s role in it. Instead, Mexico are attacking America for getting fed up with border jumpers, drug cartels, and people who bite the hand that feeds them by rioting in the streets there.

    Mexican politicians, papers and more than a few Mexican people piss and moan about being disrespectful while they openly disrespect American immigration law, the U.S. border and the American people.

    Mexico are now kissing up to the Chinese economic imperialists who are already sucking $50 billion per year OUT of Mexico. Mexico are telling the people who support them to the tune of several hundred billion per year sent INTO Mexico to drop dead while they’re sucking up to the Chinese for, are you ready, building a lousy car plant that employs a couple thousand people and mainly uses parts IMPORTED from China.

    That should work wonders for increasing the trade deficit with China. In fact, you can’t find a country that China trades with that doesn’t lose money on the deal. It looks like Mexico wants to be the latest trade victim of China while they drive away their best customers.

    How stupid can you get Mexico?

