News

Party gets attention with body painting

New Alliance Party closes campaign with semi-nude women

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, June 2, 2016

Four semi-nude young women wearing nothing above the waist but body paint were a feature of a political event on Tuesday, and the focus of much criticism not long after.

The New Alliance Party closed its campaign in Mexico City with a ceremony at which the four women sported body paint in the party’s trademark turquoise color, highlighting the party’s name, its logo and the women’s breasts.

The event, attended by the party’s national director, Luis Castro, marked the closure of its campaign to elect members of a constituent assembly, whose role will be to draft a new constitution as the city transitions into the country’s 32nd state.

It also showcased the New Alliance’s “10 Actions for Women and Children,” a series of statements spelling out the party’s support for women’s rights and its opposition to violence and discrimination against them.

The party was soon the brunt of ridicule and jokes on social media, which included a highly critical commentary on Facebook by Rene Fujiwara, one of its federal Deputies and a grandson of its founder.

“What better way to dignify women,” he wrote with sarcasm. “It is evident that women are a theme of great importance to the party. [This is] another sign of the profound congruity of the party’s talented leadership. Idiots.”

Source: El Universal (sp)

  • PintorEnMexico

    One step forward, two steps back. Ugh!

    • Herradura Plata

      Seems to me only in the last year or two that mainstream Mexican media have been giving space to womens´objections to “piropos,” or the “wolf-whistle” culture of Macho Mexico. Meanwhile the young women in the photo above persist in displaying the old message — female sexuality sells. Or buys, votes.

  • James Smith

    hey…its mexico, man! what would you expect? serious discussions of all of the problems facing the working men and women of this nation?

  • Young boobies generally are okay by me.

    • James Smith

      but obviously the poor things have no future as weather girls on either televisa or milenio….unless they schedule a visit with their local boob enhancement plastic surgeon:-)

  • Happygirl

    As a woman I am of two minds…the first reaction was “#@#” and then??? You know what, you couldn’t see anything really ( I see more flesh on the beach) and it was a gimmick for attention, the painted women were o.k. with it so no problem. It would have been more acceptable if some hunky dudes had their boobies (a nod to Felipe) painted up…and standing by the women…they forgot about half of the voting population. Some people would consider this art.

  • HandyMan

    If only they would teach Mexicans about how important personal “Character Counts”, then there would not be so much violence against women. Teach your children well, especially how to respect your woman around you.

  • Garry Montgomery

    If the models had been built a little better, the Party might have painted a different picture.

