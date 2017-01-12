Pemex blockade ends peacefully in Mexicali

Gasoline began flowing again yesterday in Mexicali, Baja California, after gas price protesters were persuaded to abandon their blockade of a Pemex distribution terminal.

The protest began six days ago but the number of protesters had dwindled to about 20 by Tuesday after taxi drivers accepted a tax break and left the blockade at La Rosita.

All the gas stations in the municipality were forced to close the same day for lack of fuel.

The remaining protesters had vowed to stay until gas prices were standardized with those of the U.S.

But they changed their minds after security forces arrived and advised that if they did not withdraw they would be removed by force.

The Pemex terminal supplies fuel to El Valle, San Felipe and parts of Sonora in addition to Mexicali.

The operation was smoother than that at Playas de Rosarito last Saturday when at least 15 people were injured and 33 arrested after police dismantled a blockade at another Pemex terminal.

About 100 local residents had blocked the facility, also in protest against gas prices.

Source: Notimundo (sp), Milenio (sp)

