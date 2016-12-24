Pemex pipeline thefts trigger gas shortages

Some gas stations have had to close, others see long lineups

Gasoline shortages have continued to cause problems for drivers in various states this week, resulting in long lines at gas stations, sometimes chaotic traffic conditions and even altercations.

In León, the largest city in the state of Guanajuato, disgruntled customers saw long waits starting Wednesday night, some even carrying 20-liter water garrafones and tinacos, or domestic water storage tanks, to buy what they could.

Early Thursday morning, state-run oil company Pemex sent tanker trucks to León, but they were not enough to satiate the city’s thirst for gasoline and some gas stations were forced to close for the day.

As a result, motorists rushing to gas stations triggered traffic mayhem culminating in altercations between drivers and traffic police.

León police have been deployed near gas stations in an effort to control traffic and to prevent more quarrels among gas customers.

A gas station employee told the newspaper El Universal that panic buying of gasoline in the early hours of the shortage only made a serious issue worse.

Pemex said the gas shortage in León was caused by an illegal tap in a nearby pipeline, and that the scarcity of gas would be resolved in the Bajío region in 24 to 48 hours.

El Universal reported a similar situation in at least 10 municipalities in the state of Michoacán, including the capital, Morelia.

Gas station operator Mauricio Prieto told El Universal that close to 25% of service stations in the state reported shortages yesterday, particularly of premium brand gas.

“We received some on Thursday, but we quickly ran out,” he said.

Several stations have had to close until the supply is back to normal.

Re-supplying gas stations in Michoacán might take some time. Prieto explained that in the Morelia area there are 125 tanker trucks for 600 stations.

He reckoned that Pemex would need 250 to 300 tanker trucks to supply those stations in one day.

“Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) just doesn’t have enough trucks to cover the urgent demand.”

There were long lineups yesterday in San Luis Potosí as well, where some stations were rationing fuel by closing pumps for hours at a time. The shortages were primarily in the metropolitan area of the capital and in the adjacent municipality of Soledad de Graciano Sánchez.

The shortages have been affecting at least 11 states over the past several weeks, notably Coahuila, Nuevo León, Jalisco, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Puebla, Tlaxcala, Chihuahua, Michoacán and Guanajuato.

Several pipelines have been shut temporarily in response to pipeline thefts, creating supply problems.

A new electronic billing system introduced by Pemex has not helped matters, reported the newspaper El Sol de México yesterday, because of problems in its operation.

UPDATE 10:30am December 24: Pemex said this morning that gasoline supplies have been restored in Aguascalientes, Guanajuato and Zacatecas, but shortages continue in Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Coahuila, Durango and Michoacán.

The problems in Coahuila have been attributed to a 50% increase in consumption due to Christmas vacation travelers, particularly Mexicans returning from the United States.

Source: El Universal (sp), Milenio (sp), El Sol de México (sp)

