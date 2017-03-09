Pemex punishes seven for illegal payments

State-run oil company Pemex has punished seven of its personnel for corruption, but the details have been kept under wraps.

According to the Public Administration Secretariat (SFP), the seven worked in the refining division (now called logistics), and had made illegal payments of more than 35 million pesos (US $1.7 million) to several contractors.

“The illegal acts consisted in the authorization of wrongful payments amounting to over 35 million pesos to several firms for projects that were never fulfilled and equipment that was never delivered,” said the SFP.

The internal control office at Pemex has chosen to withhold the names of the seven personnel, the positions they occupied and the names of the firms that benefitted.

The sanctions, imposed last December, included repayment of the money and a fine for a total of just under 50 million pesos. The seven were also dismissed and ordered disqualified from holding any federal office for 15 years.

The orders can still be appealed.

Source: Reforma (sp)