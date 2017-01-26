Peña Nieto cancels meeting with Trump

The issue of paying for Trump's border wall comes to a head

Mexico has cancelled next Tuesday’s meeting between President Enrique Peña Nieto and his United States counterpart, Donald Trump.

Peña Nieto announced on his Twitter account this morning that he would not attend the summit.

“This morning we have informed the White House that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday with [Donald Trump],” he said.

“Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to achieve agreements in favor of both nations.”

Trump said in an earlier tweet that the meeting should be cancelled if Mexico was determined that it would not pay for a wall on the border between the two countries, one of Trump’s chief election campaign promises.

Calls for Peña Nieto to cancel the meeting began yesterday and continued today. Various politicians and political observers also criticized the president for being overly passive in the face of “humiliation,” the newspaper Reforma reported.

“The vacuum left yesterday by [Peña Nieto] was filled today by [Donald Trump] with another humiliation,” tweeted Margarita Zavala of the National Action Party and wife of former president Felipe Calderón.

The party’s leader, Ricardo Anaya, urged the federal government to “put a stop” to Trump, and also characterized the U.S. president’s tweet this morning as “a humiliation.”

Morelos Governor Graco Ramírez, who is also president of the Conference of Governors, demanded that the offenses against Mexico stop. “Without respect for Mexico there can be no agreements with the United States. Further offenses against our country on Trump’s part should not be permitted.”

Political observer Sergio Aguayo described Peña Nieto’s “passive” behavior as “scandalous.”

Widely respected historian Enrique Krauze said there was no doubt now that Mexico’s president should not go to Washington.

“Trump is a lunatic who will probably destroy himself. It is necessary to gain some time with patience, strength and dignity.”

Trump’s tweet sent the peso lower against the dollar, and the reply by Peña Nieto did the same. The dollar was selling for 21.32 pesos after the announcement of the meeting’s cancellation, a drop of 1.15%.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)