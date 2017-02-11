The petition at change.org. The petition at change.org.
Petition calls for visas for US citizens

Requiring a visa seen as being fair as well as a revenue source

Mexico News Daily | Saturday, February 11, 2017

As Mexico prepares for the massive deportation of citizens who are undocumented migrants in the United States, some people’s thoughts have turned to the equitable treatment of people who cross the border — into Mexico.

With that in mind, a petition was launched two weeks ago at change.com calling on the Mexican government to impose a visa requirement on U.S. visitors.

“It’s very important that international relations be bilateral and equitable with regard to rights and responsibilities,” reads the petition, which has garnered 29,000 supporters since it was launched two weeks ago.

“We must be fair; the visa for United States citizens in Mexico, in addition to being a source of income and diplomatic reciprocity should be a form of border control during times of violence and terrorism such as those in which we are currently living.”

The petition notes that Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Cuba and China are other countries that already require U.S. visitors to have a visa.

Stories from our archives that you might enjoy

  • Eugene Nero

    I think you’re confused. We are already buying visas and have been for many years.

    • You are confused. It says US “visitors” (ie tourists). Americans don’t need a visa to visit Mexico.

  • jaystone

    while its not an official “visa” i still pay for the FMM every time i go. so i think they are getting their money one way or another

  • Happygirl

    Canadians pay for a tourist card when entering Mexico…I am surprised that Americans don’t…tourist card or visa what is the difference? One thing for current temporary or permanent visa card holders is that you can request that the Airline not to charge you this fee as Mexico does not view you as a tourist…do this when booking and do it by phone NOT online as they will not and have no process to refund you the fee. Every time I get a representative that doesn’t know this and you will be on the phone for a while…You will have to email them a copy of your card but hey it saves us $50.00 ($25.00 each) each time and believe me it annoys them…” I’ve worked here five years and I have never ran into this before, I have to,check with my supervisor”. Oh well, they now charge for bags so I’ll do it each and every time.

    • WestCoastHwy

      Visas must be applied for and approved before entering and a permit can be administered immediately. It’s called a Tourist Permit. USA Citizens must have a Tourist Permit if staying in Mexico for an extended time. There are also 2 other types of Permissions for Extended stay also but I was only familiar with the FM3 which no longer is available.

  • WestCoastHwy

    OK Then! Full ownership of any properties by USA Citizens in Mexico without a Fideicomisos for starters would be an equitable exchange.

    There are a lot of inequalities for USA Citizens in Mexico that Mexico Citizens enjoy in USA but Visas are required for Mexicans because of the approx. 12 Million unauthorized Mexicans living in the USA were as I would suspect, only 1% of USA Citizens out of that 12 Million have extended their stay beyond their Tourist Permit.

    In the USA, this would be considered retaliation and considered Illegal. The most significant problem for Mexico would be, who would pay for the administration of should an endeavor; imagine all the corruption?

  • WestCoastHwy

    I always like to inform people that we are not Americans, we are USA Citizens. Everyone that was born on this Continent are Americans; we just happen to not have a specific name like Canada or Mexico.

