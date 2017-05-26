Piece of Berlin Wall goes on auction block

Starting price for the 2.7-tonne chunk of wall, once a museum exhibit, is 600,000 pesos

A 2.7 tonne piece of the Berlin Wall will go under the hammer in Mexico City tomorrow with an impressive starting price of 600,000 pesos (US $32,450).

The massive fragment of the former barrier between East and West Berlin stands 3.3 meters high, 1.2 meters wide and 2.2 meters thick, and was brought to Mexico from East Germany in 1990 by Luis Sordo Noriega, a lawyer and former education director.

In an interview with the newspaper El Universal, Sordo Noriega related that transporting the mammoth chunk of wall — made of concrete reinforced with steel, was an “extremely costly” and complicated undertaking.

“We extracted it in Schildow on June 26,1990, took it to Hamburg and embarked on July 14, on the 31st we arrived in Tuxpan [Veracruz] and on August 7 we arrived in Mexico City.”

The relic was then housed in Sordo Noriega’s privately-owned Museum of History and Modern Art in the Roma neighborhood of Mexico City, which also featured a range of pieces from the old Soviet Union including Soviet flags and banners and a cosmonaut’s helmet.

Sordo Noriega said around 50,000 people visited the museum when the wall remnant was first exhibited.

However, the museum shut its doors 10 years ago after an education institute that he directed and which financially supported the museum also closed.

Other items among the 32 museum pieces that will be auctioned tomorrow are a collection of matryoshka dolls with the faces of Soviet leaders, a 700-kilogram bust of Vladimir Lenin and oil paintings of former Mexican presidents Emilio Portes Gil and Miguel Alemán Valdés.

Sordo Noriega says that he doesn’t feel badly about selling the items that he acquired over three trips to the Soviet Union, and one each to Germany and Peru.

“I don’t feel nostalgic. These things should be kept free of damage or abandonment . . . . If someone has something of historical value to a country it’s better to put it into expert hands so it can be auctioned and new owners, either institutions or collectors, can be found.”

Source: El Universal (sp)