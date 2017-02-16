The mayor during her safe-sex demonstration. The mayor during Sunday's health fair.
News

Putting on a condom: mayor shows how

Mayor of a Mexico City borough offers a graphic demonstration

Mexico News Daily | Thursday, February 16, 2017

A health fair in Mexico City Sunday was called Hugs and Kisses, but the mayor took the action well beyond that stage with a graphic display of safe sex.

The event was held to mark Mexico’s Valentine’s Day, known as the Day of Love and Friendship, and its theme was sexual rights and responsibilities: avoiding sexual transmission of disease and preventing pregnancy.

Mayor Dione Anguiano of Iztapalapa, the city’s most populous borough with close to 2 million inhabitants, chose the latter topic for her demonstration before an audience of some 2,000 people, mostly youths.

The task to be demonstrated was giving oral sex with a condom. The method entailed putting the prophylactic in place on a plastic penis using the mouth. A video, published below, shows not only that the mayor had no qualms about performing the act in public but she was well versed in the procedure.

Anguiano, whose administration organized the health fair, told the crowd that the fair was intended for participants to have some fun and “learn about our bodies, our dreams, how to make love without making war; how to make love without dying in the attempt and how to make love without becoming pregnant.”

Source: Terra (sp), Milenio (sp)

  • miabeach

    The US started all this special and graphic sex education in schools more than 25 years ago. Now we see more venereal Disease in children, we have never seen more teen pregnancy, we have changed our laws so that a child can get an abortion without parental approval or knowlage. We have never had more broken families, the lowest marriage rate ever. The schools taking over responsibility for teaching children the birds and bees is so successful that now we consider allowing children to have free birth control, over 21 for tobacco over 21 for alcohol but birth control for free at any age. Good luck Mexico

  • Jumex

    Classy.

