Plans firmed up for replacement hospital

Facility will replace one that was virtually destroyed in a gas explosion two years ago

A new hospital benefitting close to 600,000 people will emerge from the ruins of the Cuajimalpa Maternity Hospital in Mexico City, the scene of a devastating propane gas explosion two years ago.

The blast injured more than 70 people and killed five, including two babies, and left the hospital in all but ruins. The health authority decided to erect a better equipped medical facility on the site.

With over 10,619 square meters the new Cuajimalpa General Hospital will have 12 consultation roms and offer patients internal medicine, various medical specialties, 72 beds, an emergency room, pharmacy, a social services office and a biomedical engineering area, among others.

Health authorities expect to offer 72,576 medical consultations and 1,278 surgical interventions per year.

The new facility will fill a hole in health care in the western Mexico City boroughs of Álvaro Obregón, Miguel Hidalgo and Magdalena Contreras.

The city’s Health Secretariat reported that the new medical facility will represent an investment of 500 million pesos (US $24.3 million).

Once the hospital opens its doors in 2019, its expected lifespan will be 30 years, said authorities.

The new hospital represents a “priceless opportunity” for the city’s health system to offer an improved service who have no health care coverage through their jobs, said the Health Secretariat in a cost-benefit study.

That same study indicated that the population of the three boroughs requires specialized health care, particularly that focused on cardiology, endocrinology, geriatrics and gastroenterology.

“It is understood that even after the project is concluded , the deficit in medical services in those three boroughs will not be completely covered, but it is better to cover the demand at least partially.”

Source: Milenio (sp)