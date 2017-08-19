Pod hotel concept comes to Mexico City

Budget travellers who don’t mind close quarters have a new accommodation option at the Mexico City airport.

izZzleep is the name of a new hotel at Terminal 1 that offers the Japanese pod or capsule concept, in which each room consists of little more than a bed, high-definition television, a safe and USB charging ports.

Guests have access to a private bathroom with shower, storage lockers and free wifi.

The new hotel has been picking up high ratings on travel websites, where travelers have raved over the convenience and price.

Designed for single occupancy, the pods can be rented by the hour during the day for 140 pesos (US $8), with a two-hour minimum, while a full night costs 605 pesos. Travellers can shower for just 130 pesos.

The 40-room hotel represented a 5-million-peso investment for a group of Mexican business people who have plans to invest another 25 million pesos in pod hotels at Mexico’s Terminal 2, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Tijuana and Cancún, said izZzleep director José Martín Alonso.

izZzleep, which describes its hotel as “intelligent accommodation,” expects to host 12,000 guests this year.

Source: Excélsior (sp), El Semanario (sp)














