Police dismantle Chihuahua blockades

Pemex has resumed distribution of gasoline in the city of Chihuahua this morning after 1,000 police were deployed to remove blockades on highways and toll booths and at a fuel storage facility.

More than 100 gas stations had to close yesterday after running out of fuel due to blockades by opponents of Sunday’s gasoline price increase. The situation was described last night as “chaotic” by a gas station trade organization after Pemex trucks were unable to deliver fuel supplies.

Police began their operation at 6:50 this morning and succeeded in persuading protesters to quit the blockades. Pemex tanker trucks began rolling out of the city’s distribution center at 8:30am after those who had been obstructing the facility since Monday agreed to leave.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Augusto Peniche said police, who were unarmed, concluded the removal of blockades without violence and through dialogue.

One of the toll booths that was freed this morning was at Sacramento, between Chihuahua and Ciudad Juárez on federal highway No. 5.

