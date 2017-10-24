Police find drone with powerful bomb

Four men arrested with the aircraft in Guanajuato

Four men are under investigation after they were apprehended in Guanajuato with a drone equipped with a powerful bomb.

Federal Police arrested the four near the end of last week while they were traveling in a vehicle near Salamanca.

State Attorney General Carlos Zamarripa said the Fly 3DR drone was carrying “a big load of explosive” that had a remote detonator. An assault rifle was also found in the vehicle.

Zamarripa said the men belonged to a criminal cell.

Guanajuato has not seen the level of drug-war violence experienced by other states but it has seen a surge in thefts from petroleum pipelines and freight trains.

Source: Associated Press, am (sp)