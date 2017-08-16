Police give flash-mob mariachi performance

Federal Police officers exchanged arms for instruments this morning for a flash-mob musical performance in Mexico City.

A lone trumpet kicked off the performance of Viva México by the force’s mariachi band at the Plaza Universidad commercial center.

More than a dozen musicians and a singer emerged from stores to entertain shoppers who stopped what they were doing to enjoy the music, dance a few steps with some of the players, sing along and film the event.

The flash mob was part of a federal campaign under the hashtag #SoyHechoEnMéxico (“I am made in Mexico”) designed to promote pride in being Mexican and encourage tolerance.

Similar mobs surprised shoppers at malls in Veracruz last week when Navy bands gave impromptu performances.

Source: Milenio (sp)