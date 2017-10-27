New police force was launched with a ceremony last March. New police force was launched with a ceremony last March.
News

Police in new force accused of extortion

Complaints by motorists of police harassment have tripled

Mexico News Daily | Friday, October 27, 2017

An interstate police force created by the governments of Nuevo León and Tamaulipas has apparently failed to provide security for the residents of the latter state: its officers are being accused of engaging in criminal acts.

The claim was made by the chairman of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce of Tamaulipas, who said reports of motorists with Tamaulipas license plates being harassed and extorted by Nuevo León police have tripled over the last year.

Julio César Almanza Armas charged that Nuevo León Governor Jaime Rodríguez Calderón has failed in his commitment to deal with insecurity.

On the other hand, the governor’s order to reinitiate Federal Police convoys is a positive move, the business leader said.

He described it as a positive measure that would help during the Day of the Dead celebrations and at Christmas when highway traffic increases.

He suggested the convoys, in which Federal Police escort groups of vehicles, operate daily between both Matamoros and Reynosa, in Tamaulipas, and Nuevo León, Monterrey.

Commenting on the interstate police force, Tamaulipas government spokesman José Julián Sacramento Garza said it requires at least 1,000 more officers.

To that end, an application for funding has been filed with the United States embassy to obtain resources from the Mérida Initiative.

However, the problem with recruitment goes beyond funding, Sacramento explained, because few applicants are able to comply with performance and trustworthiness evaluations.

Out of every 200 applicants to the force, only between eight and 12 are being accepted, he said.

When it began operating last March it had 400 officers and the goal at the time was to get that number up to 600. Both states are jointly funding the endeavor have made an initial investment of 150 million pesos.

Source: Milenio (sp)

  • Happy Girl

    How about cameras in the police cars/pickups and body cameras on the police officers at all times. Eyes on the officers 24/7 – no camera no job. There needs to be standardized Police academies, education standards and the officers should be paid decently to reflect the risks involved being a police officer – it is a professional occupation. Police in Mexico are paid very poorly. Extortion is considered normal when stopped in Mexico by the police. So many people want to be a police officer because of the power, the Graff and knowing they can make big bucks by turning a blind eye where criminal organizations are involved. And it is often who you know when a position comes available. It doesn’t matter what state…corruption is rampant in Mexico. Sadly, the locals have it worse than tourists and expats.

