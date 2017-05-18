Police make arrest in highway attack case

2-year-old killed when 'everything went out of control'

A gang of highway robbers was behind the May 2 attack on a family of four that killed a two-year-old child, the National Security Commissioner said yesterday.

One of six perpetrators who are believed to have killed the young boy, raped his mother and cousin and stolen the family’s vehicle was apprehended on Tuesday by the Federal Police.

Security Commissioner Renato Sales Heredia said Orlando “El Chivo” Xolapa Sánchez was the leader of a gang known as Los Moyos or Los Negros.

He and his two brothers, Fernando and Mauricio, and three more accomplices were allegedly traveling on the Mexico City-Puebla highway aboard two vehicles when they saw the Vázquez Pérez family in their Ford Ranger pickup truck.

When the latter stopped about 3:00am to relieve themselves near the Santa María Moyotzingo neighborhood of San Martín Texmelucan, Puebla, the gangsters attacked.

But according to Xolapa, “everything went out of control.”

He told the authorities that he threatened the driver with a gun while trying to open the door, but Hilario Vázquez Pérez resisted and a struggle ensued.

On the other side of the truck, his brother Fernando was struggling with Vázquez’ wife, who was holding their two-year old son in her arms. It was at that point that Fernando Xolapa fired his gun, killing the boy.

The shot ended the family’s resistance and the six assailants removed them from their truck, raped Vázquez’ wife and her 14-year-old niece and beat Vázquez himself.

Xolapa gave evidence that after the attack they hid for some days in San Martín Texmelucan.

Commissioner Sales said an anonymous tip alerted authorities to a gang threatening residents of Santa María Moyotzingo.

“The caller described a criminal group led by three brothers who were usually armed, and hinted at their probable blame in the highway attack.”

After mounting surveillance in the area police apprehended Xolapa. He was carrying a handgun and synthetic drugs at the time of his arrest.

Source: Milenio (sp)