Police nab kidnappers aged 16 and 17 years

Kidnappers are getting younger in Mexico City.

An anonymous tip to the 911 emergency number led to the capture of three minors — two aged 16 and one 17 — and the liberation of a 66-year-old woman whom they had allegedly abducted in the borough of Iztapalapa April 12.

The three kidnappers were traveling in a stolen car and holding their victim face-down inside when they were stopped by police.

The woman said her captors had demanded a ransom of 1 million pesos, about US $54,000.

The 17-year-old kidnapper had been arrested in 2016 in connection with a bank robbery and again in during fuel price protests in January for participating in looting department stores in La Paz, State of México.

Source: Crónica (sp)