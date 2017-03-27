Police will monitor CDMX panic buttons

Criminals have prevented victims from using the emergency device

Mexico City residents in distress needn’t fear being unable to use panic buttons: police will be at hand to monitor their operation.

According to small business owners located in the city’s centro — along the Eje Central Lázaro Cárdenas, a central thoroughfare, and connecting streets — members of the Unión de Tepito gang have prevented victims of attacks, robbery and extortion from using the buttons to alert authorities.

The emergency call system is a device attached to the posts bearing video surveillance cameras, and puts callers in touch with emergency personnel.

Following reports that the panic buttons had been taken over by criminals, the Public Security Secretariat or SSP, announced that police will be deployed to those points in order to respond to citizens in case of emergency.

Mexico City Congresswoman Elena Edith Segura Trejo toured the Eje Central and intersecting streets on the weekend, accompanied by senior SSP officials and representatives from the Public Prosecutor’s office, collecting formal complaints regarding the “kidnapped” panic buttons.

The city’s mayor stated that even more vigilance of the panic buttons will be carried out using the surveillance cameras.

“I’ve instructed SSP chief Hiram Almeida Estrada to permanently watch over these points from the C5 integrated control center . . . in order to determine if the buttons are under any kind of threat . . . ” said Miguel Ángel Mancera Espinosa.

Source: Milenio (sp)