Politician linked to money laundering ring

A money laundering network uncovered by American authorities has put some prominent business people and politicians from Tijuana in the spotlight.

According to an investigation by the San Diego, California, District Attorney’s office between October 2014 and July last year, 21 people have been linked to laundering US $10 million.

Of those 21, 12 could be facing sentences of up to 20 years. Among them is Luis Torres Santillán, a senior official in Tijuana’s new municipal administration.

Torres served for two years as the security commissioner of the Baja California chapter of Coparmex, the Mexican Employers Federation, an organization that for years has taken a strong stand against corruption.

Torres took office December 1 as a municipal councilor. Just two weeks later, on December 16, U.S. authorities apprehended Torres as he was crossing the border on charges of 10 counts of money laundering,

The District Attorney’s case states that between July 2015 and July 2016, Torres made 18 bank deposits totaling $670,000.

Deputy District Attorney John Dunn said his office has documented evidence that proves the illicit origin of the funds.

Dunn also said that all the identified members of the money laundering operation participated in the physical transportation of money between Tijuana and San Diego and in depositing it in California bank accounts.

The case is one of three resulting from an investigation led by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s narcotics task force, in collaboration with other agencies. Torres is one of 12 defendants named in a complaint filed by the state of California.

According to court documents, proceeds from illegal activity were being smuggled from Mexico into the United States, deposited into banks and then wired back to Mexico.

On December 29, Torres requested and was granted a temporary leave of absence from his position on the Tijuana municipal council.

Yesterday, the Tijuana politician and businessman appeared for a bail hearing along with 11 of his co-defendants before San Diego Superior Court Judge David J. Danielsen.

The councilor’s lawyer, Anthony Colombo, asked the judge to reduce his client’s bail to $250,000 from the $5 million set by the prosecution, which considered Torres a flight risk.

Colombo argued that Torres had never been arrested before, has numerous local connections in San Diego, holds U.S. and Mexican citizenship and is married to a teacher working in Chula Vista, California.

Colombo also quoted Tijuana Mayor Juan Manuel Gastelum, who had declared after Torres’ arrest that he was “an extraordinary young man.”

Judge Danielsen decided to set Torres’ bail at $300,000.

The money laundering case itself is being heard by Judge Runston Maino. At a hearing following the bail decision, Maino noted that “this is not a typical case, it’s a very complicated one.”

He added that it involves several thousands of pages of discovery documents and hours of audio recordings. He scheduled the next hearing for February 9.

Source: El Universal (sp), Zeta Tijuana (sp), The San Diego Union-Tribune (en)

