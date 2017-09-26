Post-quake rebuilding under way in Puebla

Reconstruction of public infrastructure damaged last week during the 7.1-magnitude earthquake in the state of Puebla began yesterday in Izúcar de Matamoros.

Work on the city’s primary school and its general hospital marked the beginning of what’s sure to be a long and arduous rebuilding effort.

The Lázaro Cárdenas school will have to be rebuilt from the ground up, as will 34 other schools in the state. Damages in about 1,000 other schools were less serious and require only minor repairs.

While still standing, the city’s hospital will require major work that is expected to take at least 60 days to finish, said Arely Sánchez Negrete, the Secretary of Health.

For the time being, medical staff is working from the town’s health center, and patients that require hospitalization are being referred to hospitals in Puebla, Cholula and Acatlán de Osorio.

Puebla Governor José Antonio Gali Fayad said 17 hospitals and 25 health centers in the state sustained damage during the September 19 earthquake, all of which require major repairs.

Gali added that his administration is conducting a census of damaged dwellings as the first step in providing homeowners with construction materials and funds from the natural disaster relief fund, Fonden, to allow them to rebuild.

Source: El Universal (sp)