Power out for millions in 4 northern states

Millions of people were affected by a technical problem yesterday that knocked out electrical power in four northern states.

The power went out in Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Coahuila and Chihuahua about 5:30pm and remained out in some areas as late as midnight.

Service was restored in Chihuahua by shortly before 7:00 and by midnight most Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) customers had their power back on, said commission general manager Jaime Hernández via Twitter.

He blamed the outage on a technical failure at the San Jerónimo substation located in Nuevo León.

Hernández didn’t say how many people were affected, but most of the metropolitan area of the Nuevo León city of Monterrey, population about four million, lost their power.

Both lines of the subway system had to suspend service for about two hours, stranding thousands of passengers.

The chief effect for many was the loss of water service as municipal pumping stations were inoperable. As well, traffic signals that were no longer functioning led to traffic chaos in some locations.

