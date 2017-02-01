President apologizes for Israeli PM’s tweet

But Netanyahu insists he was not commenting on Mexico-US relations

The Israeli president offered an apology yesterday for a Twitter message that offended the Mexican government, but the author of the tweet has declined to do the same.

Reuven Rivlin spoke with President Enrique Peña Nieto by telephone yesterday to apologize for what he called a simple misunderstanding.

“I am sorry for any hurt caused as a result of this misunderstanding, but we must remember that we are talking about a misunderstanding, and I am sure that we can put the issue behind us,” Rivlin said, according to a report by the Jerusalem Post.

In a statement released by the Israeli government, Rivlin said he asked Peña Nieto to move beyond the diplomatic crisis caused by Saturday’s tweet by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“President Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel’s southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea,” wrote the Israeli prime minister, who has since denied that he was making a comment on ties between Mexico and the United States.

Yesterday Netanyahu said he was referring to U.S. President Donald Trump’s comments about the wall that Israel had built on its border with Egypt.

“The wall is necessary,” he said Thursday in an interview with Fox News. “That’s not just politics, and yet, it is good for the heart of the nation in a certain way, because people want protection and a wall protects. All you’ve got to do is ask Israel. They were having a total disaster coming across and they had a wall. It’s 99.9% stoppage.”

But Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Secretary rejected Netanyahu’s explanation. Luis Videgaray said it was obvious that the Israeli leader was making a comment on Mexico-U.S. relations and said “an apology would be appropriate.”

Rivlin said in the prepared statement that Israel “has no intention of making a comparison between Israel’s security situation” and the situation of two countries that are its friends.

Netanyahu said this morning that Israel and Mexico have good relations, and that “our ties are much stronger than any passing disagreement or misunderstanding.”

He added that he has had a “long, fruitful and very friendly relationship” with Peña Nieto, adding that “it will continue.”

Source: CNN Expansión (sp), Jerusalem Post (en)