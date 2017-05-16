Priest out of danger after cathedral attack

A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a priest in Mexico City

A Catholic priest who was stabbed in the neck during a mass in Mexico City yesterday is in intensive care but out of danger, said a church spokesman today.

Miguel Ángel Machorro Alcalá was attacked in the city’s Metropolitan Cathedral yesterday evening by a man identified as an American citizen.

John René Rock Schild, 35, was detained by churchgoers while fleeing the scene. He identified himself as a United States national and an artist.

Machorro had finished celebrating mass before dozens of worshippers and descended from the altar to give a blessing. When he turned back to the alter, witnesses say, his attacker grabbed him by the neck and tried to slit his throat.

Archdiocese spokesman Hugo Valdemar said the priest almost bled to death with serious wounds near the jugular vein and one lung. “We almost lost him right there.”

He said never in history had a priest been attacked inside the cathedral.

He said the assailant, whom he described as extremely cold, declared he was not a Muslim and did not belong to any Islamic movement.

When he was arrested he reserved his right to testify, Valdemar said. “That means he is not so crazy either, shall we say.”

Source: Milenio (sp), Fox News (en)