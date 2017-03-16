Prison video reveals abuse of inmates

Officials in Nuevo León have confirmed that video footage showing verbal, physical and sexual abuse of prison inmates was taken in the state prison in Apodaca.

The video, which began circulating Tuesday night, shows inmates, some dressed in women’s underwear and others nude, scrubbing a floor and being harassed by other inmates who were fully dressed.

The state has promised a full investigation. Police began searching the institution Tuesday night, finishing up early yesterday morning. They discovered 27 prohibited items, including screwdrivers, scissors, a three-inch nail, a cell phone, nine metal nail cutters, marijuana residue and a 150-gram bag of cocaine.

The 1-1/2-minute video triggered reaction from another quarter as well.

Seven narcomantas, signs bearing messages from drug cartels, went up in the greater Monterrey area yesterday, warning the aggressors, whom they described as traitors, that they would be “exterminated.”

The authors also offered a US $50,000 reward for the person behind the prison violence.

The National Human Rights Commission warned two years ago that abuse and violence were a problem in the prison and last year gave it a rating of 5.85 on a scale of one to 10. The commission charged it was overpopulated, that conditions were crowded and programs to prevent and attend to incidents of violence were insufficient, among other irregularities.

Yesterday it advised that self-government by inmates in prisons was the result of the absence of authority.

Capacity of the Apodaca prison is 1,522 inmates; the actual prison population is nearly 2,000.

Source: Milenio (sp), Reforma (sp)