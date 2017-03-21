Property forfeited in CDMX slavery case

Judge orders compensation for victim, kept as a slave for two years

Justice has finally been rendered in the case of Zunduri, a young woman who was kept as a slave by her employers for at least two years in Mexico City.

In April 2015, Zunduri, then 22 years old, managed to escape from the drycleaners where she had been kept by the Molina Ochoa family. She had been chained by the neck, beaten until she bled, fed sparingly and forced to iron clothes for 12 hours a day.

The young woman said she was beaten regularly by all five family members — Leticia and her husband José de Jesús, their two daughters and Leticia’s sister.

After her escape, Zunduri received psychological treatment and the support of the government of the State of México, which provided her with an apartment.

This week, nearly two years after Zunduri’s ordeal ended, a judge ruled that the Molina Ochoas have lost their rights of ownership to the property where the drycleaners was located.

The judge also ordered compensation for physical and moral damages she suffered, and to cover the costs of medical treatment, drugs, physical examinations and rehabilitation.

Last December, the five members of the Ochoa Molina household were found guilty of human exploitation and each was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Source: Milenio (sp)