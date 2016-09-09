Proposal could make America Mexico again

Senator's legislation would trigger review of treaties that exist between Mexico and US

Legislation could appear before the Senate next week that proposes defensive mechanisms should Republican candidate Donald Trump be elected president of the United States.

And among the measures is a review of the 75 bilateral agreements between the U.S. and Mexico, including the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo which resulted in the U.S. acquiring Texas and California and parts of several other states as well.

Democratic Revolution Party Senator Armando Ríos Peter told the British newspaper The Telegraph it was unlikely the agreements would be broken but the legislation would send the message that the U.S. has a lot to lose by attacking Mexico.

Three such attacks are foreseen in Ríos Peter’s proposal. One is Trump’s promise to cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement. Should he be elected and follow through on that promise the new legislation would trigger a review and possible cancellation of the 75 bilateral accords.

A second addresses Trump’s threat to block remittance payments to Mexico by Mexicans working in the U.S. Mexico would retaliate by levying an equivalent tax on American citizens — an estimated 1 million or more — who live in Mexico.

The third prong of the plan is to prevent Mexico’s finance secretariat from using public funds for any project against the public interest, such as building a wall between the two countries. Trump has promised to build such a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Ríos Peter describes his proposal as the first step towards establishing public policy over how Mexico should react to what he sees as the threat Trump represents.

“The goal is to foresee and prevent any negative effect on Mexico if Trump becomes president of the United States,” the senator told The Telegraph.

“We can’t take a partisan view of this,” he said. “All parties in the Senate are in agreement that Mexico needs to stand up for itself and strengthen its relationship with the United States. We want to shut Trump’s mouth, which has been spewing this hateful speech.”

“As a Mexican, I already feel attacked and outraged at Trump. That’s why we have to act.”

