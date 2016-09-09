absolut vodka mexico map An ad campaign by Absolut vodka a few years ago recalled how the Mexico-U.S. border used to look.
Proposal could make America Mexico again

Senator's legislation would trigger review of treaties that exist between Mexico and US

Mexico News Daily | Friday, September 9, 2016

Legislation could appear before the Senate next week that proposes defensive mechanisms should Republican candidate Donald Trump be elected president of the United States.

And among the measures is a review of the 75 bilateral agreements between the U.S. and Mexico, including the 1848 Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo which resulted in the U.S. acquiring Texas and California and parts of several other states as well.

Democratic Revolution Party Senator Armando Ríos Peter told the British newspaper The Telegraph it was unlikely the agreements would be broken but the legislation would send the message that the U.S. has a lot to lose by attacking Mexico.

Three such attacks are foreseen in Ríos Peter’s proposal. One is Trump’s promise to cancel the North American Free Trade Agreement. Should he be elected and follow through on that promise the new legislation would trigger a review and possible cancellation of the 75 bilateral accords.

A second addresses Trump’s threat to block remittance payments to Mexico by Mexicans working in the U.S. Mexico would retaliate by levying an equivalent tax on American citizens — an estimated 1 million or more — who live in Mexico.

The third prong of the plan is to prevent Mexico’s finance secretariat from using public funds for any project against the public interest, such as building a wall between the two countries. Trump has promised to build such a wall and make Mexico pay for it.

Ríos Peter describes his proposal as the first step towards establishing public policy over how Mexico should react to what he sees as the threat Trump represents.

“The goal is to foresee and prevent any negative effect on Mexico if Trump becomes president of the United States,” the senator told The Telegraph.

“We can’t take a partisan view of this,” he said. “All parties in the Senate are in agreement that Mexico needs to stand up for itself and strengthen its relationship with the United States. We want to shut Trump’s mouth, which has been spewing this hateful speech.”

“As a Mexican, I already feel attacked and outraged at Trump. That’s why we have to act.”

Source: Animal Político (sp), The Telegraph (en)

  • PintorEnMexico

    Of course #2 caught my eye. I wonder if the proposed tax is on income EARNED in Mexico. I don’t see how they could do otherwise. I don’t keep funds in Mexican banks and all my income at this point (prior to taking SS) is from pension and investments in the US. I suppose they could impose some kind of special residency tax above the regular fee. It seems short sighted since most of US expat $ is earned outside and spent inside, the opposite of what undocumented Mexicans do in the states.

    • Jimi_X

      Exactly! Maybe Mexico should take a closer look at how it treats immigrants coming into Mexico before it digs itself to deep into a hole complaining of how Mexican’s are treated by Canada or the U.S.A. My Mexican friends are shocked when I tell them the regulations, taxes and restrictions that their government imposes on foreign legal citizens living in Mexico.

      • Yasmin Rubia

        But Mexico doesn´t enforce the taxation of income when foreigners rent out their real estate. The reality is that most foreign residents pay almost no tax to Mexico and the fideicomiso at least negates the need for title insurance.

        • Jimi_X

          If it is such a good idea, then why doesn’t every Mexican citizen have one? There are no such restrictions for Mexican immigrants purchasing residential property in Canada. Every time we purchase goods in Mexico we pay the 16% IVA tax. We also pay property tax on top of fideicomiso, drivers license is taxed, vehicle insurance is taxed, etc., etc., Most of us are retired, thus none of this money comes out of the Mexican economy, but is income into Mexico from outside. Also, most Mexicans real estate owners, demand rental payments in AMERICAN DOLLARS which is against the law. They also pay no tax on this income.

    • Güerito

      The term used (and I haven’t actually seen the proposed bill, just what’s reported by its sponsors) is “expropiar bienes de extranjeros.”

      Normally, “bienes” is applied to real estate or personal property. It’s not usually applied to income or cash.

      But you’re right, this proposal would be very counterproductive for Mexico.

    • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

      not to forget many of those 1 million Americans are Mexican Americans that are here in Mexico because their illegal family member was deported from the US. Are they going to tax those folks to the detriment of their Mexican family? what about those of us permanent residents that are married to Mexicans and have Mexican families. Will they tax us to the detriment of the Mexicans that rely on us?

    • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

      how did the Mexican government respond to the Immigration Reform Act of 1996 that has been responsible for all the deportations since then and has separated families? Human Rights watch said they were terrible laws for Mexico. Were there any reprisals against Bill Clintons America? If not, why not?
      http://www.salon.com/2016/04/27/bill_clintons_shameful_legacy_on_immigration_terrible_laws_he_signed_rip_apart_families_and_authorize_unjust_detention_human_rights_watch_says/

  • AM

    Lol, so what are you expats going to do about…Nothing! And you swear like you’re that important. The cancellation of bilateral agreements will most definitely hurt Mexico, not to mention the US. Mexico is doing the right thing by simply pointing out the way in which the US is shooting itself in the foot by electing Trump as their president – and that’s IF he’s even able to execute his proposals once he becomes president, which, I think we all know, the wall and the restriction on remittances is a ‘tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’

    And just so you know (like its hard to figure out), legal residents and undocumented immigrants are not one in the same. You are appealing to a false equivalence, were you not paying attention in class when they talked about informal fallacies…However, as a child growing up with illegal immigrant parents (not anymore thanks to the god of the GOP, Ronald Reagan) I know for a fact that illegal immigrants spend a lot more in the US than they send back to Mexico…just so you know.

    • Michael Burch

      That’s a lie..I worked with any Mexicans in the dry cleaning business..most of their money went back to Mexico..they have very little effect on local businesses.

      • Beau

        Dry cleaners huh?.—..That explain your chemical unbalanced brain- not all workers are Mexican you white trash, fat ass trailer park moron..They are from allover Central and south America even the Middle East, brain dead KKK Trump supporter

      • Dan Tucker

        Wow, Michael, I respectfully disagree again, although I was amused by the disrespectful comments of Beau — he is right and so is AM. You are wrong. Your experience with Mexicans does not define all Mexicans. As you grow up, maybe you could acquire some education.

  • Suzanne P

    Maybe take the time to watch a Trump rally from start to finish or go to one as I and most Trump supporters have done for a year now you will see the conspiracy to take him down. Surprise it was Hillary who first called him racist for wanting to stop the ILLEGALS from coming in. No where has he made racist remarks or been supportive of KKK. Do your homework as we have for the past year. BTW here is Bill Clinton giving a speech on illegal immigration back in ’95 and he gets a STANDING OVATION! Exact same message! https://youtu.be/auZRVqrCLY8

    • PintorEnMexico

      You are so cute. I’ll give you some slack because it looks like you’ve just woken up from a one-year nap on Disqus, at least with the name you use here. First, Clinton was careful to say that he would step up deportation of “illegal aliens who are arrested for crimes.” He did not call for total deportation. Second, the standing ovation was merely jump-cut editing done by the oh-so-credible site Political Heat (Bringing The HEAT That Liberals Can’t Defeat). And Bill Clinton did not call them rapists and drug dealers as did Drumph.

      Why do you so conveniently forget your primaries? HRC was nowhere near first to call Trump a racist. The Republican candidates were tripping all over themselves to put that brand on him. Then Paul Ryan gave the most damning comment of all, saying his remarks were the “textbook definition of a racist.” Read the comments of any of hundreds of Republicans in public positions who have distanced themselves from Trump. They don’t shy from saying the r-word.

      Then read this history of Trump’s racism by Forbes, hardly a liberal safe house and certainly more credible than thepoliticalheat.com. Racist is as racist does: http://fortune.com/2016/06/07/donald-trump-racism-quotes/

      So stop pretending that this is anything but Make America Hate Again…

      • Suzanne P

        I see you live in Mexico, so your information is whitewashed even further! Hillary called Trump racist the moment he made his remark of “rapists, Criminals etc..” in June of ’15 well before Ryan and others pounced. You see that’s what liberals always do to republicans when there is a close race. Look at the history. Race baiting is what they do. His own party is doing the same because he is going to upset the whole apple cart. The Dems and Rep party are pretty much one and the same when it comes to getting and giving favors to the corporations, banks etc…His remarks are true btw. That’s why he is winning! Exposing and telling the truth!
        The ILLEGALS coming in are a lot of no good people so he is correct. We are talking about middle of night border crossers here not people who let their visa’s expire. I live in a border state and I see statistics. The legal Mexicans here want it stopped also. Bill Clinton is saying EXACTLY what Trump is saying. Trump just added a little more detail.
        You are all being lied to by the media. Hillary is their puppet. She is at the will of Monsanto, other corporations. Big Pharma, Banks. Don’t want GMO’S in Mexico? Hillary sees nothing wrong with GMO’S. I am on Obamacare. It gets worse every year. $6000. Deductible and paying $300. a month. Needs a huge overhaul. Trump will repeal and replace. YOU DONT LIVE HERE SO YOU CAN’T TALK.

        • PintorEnMexico

          Well then I applaud the many thoughtful Republicans who have been following HRC’s lead in correctly calling Drumph a racist.

          I believe the ballots I receive multiple times per year give me the ultimate place to speak. And I’m writing this from WA state so STFU….

          • Suzanne P

            You must get this frequently since it’s all In your name!

          • Michael Burch

            When someone doesn’t agree with you..you say STFU…righttt that sure is a mature statement

          • Dan Tucker

            Pintor says a whole lot more than STFU. And when people disagree with you, you say ¨mind your own business¨ and you claim that they have no ¨skin in the game.¨ Other examples of ¨mature statements¨. . . . . . What´s the old saying — pot calling the kettle black ???

        • Yasmin Rubia

          What you do mean the information in Mexico is whitewashed ? We have access to foreign media !

      • Michael Burch

        Clinton is probably the worse political candidate to ever run..look atcwhatceven Obama said about her in his first run for the nod from the DNC..Clinton is a rape enabler..

        • Beau

          For God’s sake Burch!! Stop orgasming over a douche bag like Trump…

      • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia
  • Felipe_Calderoff

    Just your typical Mexican politician pandering to the masses. Mexico has everything to lose, the US has nothing to lose. There is nothing coming out of Mexico that cannot be produced in the USA in US factories with American workers, or imported from elsewhere. Absolutely nothing.

  • Pogo

    Sounds like a natural response to Donald theRump, failed business man but successful b.s. artist. If he becomes President theRump, I’d certainly rather be in Mexico.

    • Failed businessman? Surely, you jest. There are lots of things you can say about the Donald, negative and positive, but failed businessman ain’t one of them. Back to the drawing board, Pogo.

      • Pogo

        Successful business people need not repeatedly file in courts as bankrupt.

        • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

          less than 10 bankruptcies out of over 500 businesses equals an over 95% success rate. And the bankruptcies were chapter 11 reorganizations.
          Lots of successful people and companies have filed bankruptcy. GM and Chrysler basically filed bankruptcy when they received the government bailout.

          • Pogo

            You’re misrepresenting that piece of compost known as Donald Trump for whatever reasons you have. He’s human racist garbage, who has lived off of high end welfare for decades now, with nothing but corporate carnage in his wake. He’s stated things so vile and nonsensical that he’s garnarred support from hordes of vile and nonsensical people all over the U.S. He’s praised dictators and broken unions, and the list goes on. You need to defend him for some reason. What a disgusting thing to do, and under an Hispanic name. Shame.

          • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

            Team Clinton is much more racist and it is in the court record and legislative record. The Immigration Reform bill of 1996. Their crime bill that decimated black and hispanic youths. Hillarys superpredator comment. Their use of the confederate flag in campaign literature in the 1990s. They were sued by blacks and hispanics in Arkansas for voter intimidation and lost. The US Supreme Court also slapped Gov. Clinton down by vote of 8 to 0 for trying to replace a newly elected black representative, Ben McGee, with a white crony of Team Clinton. Then there is the person she claims to be her mentor, Robert Byrd. He was the democrat senator that led the democrat filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He also rose to the level of exalted cyclops in the KKK during his life and died still serving as a Democrat in 2010. About the same time the Clintons were up to there racial shenanigans, Donald Trump was forcing a council in Florida to allow blacks and Jews at the Mar Lago club.

          • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

            he is not the best candidate ever but much better than Hillary. One would think that since you seem to be hispanic that you would remember how Team Clinton was sued by hispanics and blacks in Arkansas for voter intimidation and lost. Team Clinton also allowed for profiling of hispanics by Arkansas State troupers and lost a case on that too. Ben McGee is the name of a newly elected black representative that Team Clinton tried to replace with one of their white cronies but the US Supreme Court told Bill no with and 8 to 0 vote. I should also mention the Immigration reform bill that Hillary lobbied for and Bill signed into law that the Humans Rights Watch said was devastating for Mexicans in the US. Then there was their crime bill that disproportionately put minorities in jail over whites. And lets not forget Hillarys superpredator comments about minority youths. And how about her claim that her mentor was Robert Byrd. He was the democrat senator that led the deomcrats filibuster of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. he also rose to the level of exalted cyclops in the KKK during his lifetime. he died stills serving as a democrat in 2010. During this time Mr. Trump was forcing a Florida council to allow blacks and jews at the Mar Lago club. Team Clinton is way more racist and it is in the court record and the legislative record.

          • mikegre

            And don’t forget that Mexico had to be bailed out by the USA in1995.

          • Dallas Autery Y Rocio Heredia

            yes, the Tequila Crisis.

    • Michael Burch

      How does one fail at business ..yet become a billionaire…you make no sense

  • Dan Tucker

    Seems a bit premature to me. Trump is a CANDIDATE for president. I seriously doubt there are enough stupid people in the USA to elect him president. But, if he is elected, he will probably not be able to accomplish 99 per cent of his ridiculous threats and promises. Chill out and wait until after the elections. I think we will all be OK. NEVER in my life has the president of the USA made a hill of beans difference to me personally. However, I am so glad I live in Mexico. . . .

    • Michael Burch

      Living in Mexico..means you have no skin in the game..mind your own business.

      • Thomas Dowdy-Winslett

        Either Trump is a liar or there is skin in the game for everyone living in Mexico since he has made promises of taking a direct aim at harming Mexico. That Trump will endanger far more than just the U.S. with his wild card, reckless actions is clear. The damage done to the world by Bush Jr. will be far overshadowed by what Trump will do. We are far from recovered from the fall out of the Bush presidency, the world can’t afford any more recklessness.

      • Dan Tucker

        Wow, I respectfully disagree, Michael. It is interesting to join in the discussion. Anyone can join in no matter where they live, who they will vote for, or IF they will vote . . . and there will be people who disagree with you. Accept it and converse with them. Grow up!

  • Two grossly imperfect presidential candidates in the United States this year. Hillary is the status quo. Trump is change. I’ll be voting for change. Clearly, the status quo is not working up there.

    As for his losing in November, people have been predicting his demise weekly since he kicked off his campaign. But his trajectory has been straight up. Opponents might consider practicing the phrase “President Trump” over and over so as not to have a seizure on November 9.

    • Happygirl

      If you haven’t noticed the World is in turmoil…there’s China building islands (with air fields) in territory it doesn’t own, there’s North Korea making nuclear bombs with the intention of firing them at the USA, there’s Russia making war in the Ukrainian, there’s ISIL and other terrorists killing innocent people, there’s the European Union in turmoil dealing with refugees, bankruptcies and Betrix…there’s a technological revolution about to create trillions of under employed people – and you want to vote for change???? You say you are voting for a politically inexperienced individual who hasn’t a clue about how the USA runs let alone the world – are you crazy? For all of Ms. Clinton’s perceived faults she is a seasoned, intelligent and thoughtful politician…she’s made mistakes… but who do you really want to deal with these issues? She knows the world leaders, many of them personally; she knows the generals, she knows the politicians – who is competent and who is not. For now the World needs her…you and the USA need her…if you want to vote for a clown do it when you and the rest of us don’t have so much to lose.

      • Michael Burch

        The pathological liar Clinton has not a single successful achievement in her life..she was and is a joke worldwide just like obama

        • Happygirl

          News fact checkers rate Trump as the biggest lair of the two…but you won’t believe it because you know better…he says one thing one day and another the next…so which is it?

          • Doug Stead

            Changing your mind isn’t lying, it might be called a flip flop if you don’t like the person, but it’s not a lie. A lie is making an excuse that is incontrovertibly the opposite to the irrefutable truth over and over again like a child who stole the candy but refuses to own up to it. Liars are small people! It takes a big person to admit they’re wrong and change their opinion or their position. Hillary Clinton is a small person.

      • Doug Stead

        If it wasn’t for the politicians the world would be a better place! The founding fathers of the US were farmers, merchants, soldiers and ordinary citizens, not politicians. The reason for all the ills you’ve cited are because of politicians. How’s that working? Time for a change! BTW Trump knows all the same people Clinton knows and more. He’s met many world leaders including EPN and for one I was impressed by the way he handled himself in what essentially was a hostile venue.

        • Happygirl

          You really believe that Trump knows the same people Secretary of State Clinton does, that he has a good understanding of world politics…are you delusional? He knows where in the world to get his name brand products made the cheapest and it is not in the USA. All though we don’t like politics and politicians they are necessary for countries to function and to communicate with other nations….even the pilgrims and first nations had their own form of politics and leaders. I look forward to the debates…and I am not an American…I don’t have pony in this race…but am a frightened spectator.

          • Doug Stead

            Of course Trump knows the same people and more. They’re all politicians and you surely have to know they’ve all come to him at some time or another with their hands our looking for a donation. Even both Clintons have done that as a matter of public record. As for world leaders his projects are in dozens of countries and a lot of these tin pot leaders politicians jumped at the chance for a photo op with Trump. He knows a lot of behind the scenes business people in all these countries as they are the ones who get these pols elected, just like here. This is how he gets his projects built in these countries, not what you know but who you know. Last point, leaders of other countries come and go. Cameron is gone, Merkel is on the ropes and will be gone in a year or so as will Hollande and a whole host of EU pols as their little experiment crumbles. The President of the US doesn’t need to know all these people, like Obama, a junior Senator from Illinois didn’t when he took office in 2008. Unlike Obama, who had no clue and still doesn’t, the POTUS doesn’t go to them, they come to POTUS.

        • Peter Maiz

          There were no “ordinary” citizens among the founding fathers. A rich merchant or a plantation owner does not make an ordinary citizen. In fact, the founding fathers didn’t want the ordinary citizens to have the vote. If you didn’t possess property, you weren’t allowed to vote.

  • Jumex

    It would be an act that could easily lead to war. Mexico would lose.

    • leed25d

      Don’t be so sure that Mexico would lose. They already have millions of insurgents on US soil.

      • Doug Stead

        Don’t be so sure. The one thing that Mexicans have learned living here is not to bite the hand that feeds them. This is why most of them vote Democrat! They know which side of their bread gets buttered and by whom!

        • Beau

          Doug– You fit the definition of Trump’s deplorable crowd…

          • Doug Stead

            If that’s the best you can come up with then so be it. I think deplorable is better than pathetic! I know you’ll disagree, so keep on being pathetic.

          • Beau

            Glad you like deplorable=– disgraceful · shameful · dishonorable · unworthy…just like Trump, the man you and the KKK Klan keep orgasming over. You’re welcome.

  • Pesobill

    If the Mexicanos are unhappy this is good . They have encouraged their opportunistic citizens to invade the USA and work there illegally and now these veiled threats ? What a joke . Trump has the American citizens interests in mind not the pandering wack job Obummer or the other Dumbpcrap Hillary Rotten Clinton who has stated that the “immigration system is broken” and she will make a path to citizenship for the illegals ,rewarding them for their lawless acts ! There are nearly 1 million LEGAL immigrants that become American citizens each year so nothing is ‘broken’ . What is broken is the moral compass of these opportunists from Mexihole who will do anything for a buck legal or not.
    Trump may be somewhat off base but he is a much better choice than Hillary …

    • Beau

      Peso bill….You sound like a toothless red neck. Trump is not going to win, so STFU.

      • David Nichols

        Low grade sophomoric response, and wishful thinking regarding the election outcome…
        Typical leftist…unable to offer any intelligent rebuttal, his only defense for his point of view is to try to silence those with whom he disagrees…
        Won’t happen, Beau…

        • Beau

          Ok.. Here is another “low grade sophomoric response” to a typical right-winger, brain dead, KKK supporter, white trash people– like you: Trump is not going to win, he does not have the smarts, the knowledge and the class- He is not Presidential. One thing is having a circus barker, reality TV clown; shooting from the hip wannabe candidate appealing to the unintelligent masses, and another is having someone like him win the election. Thank God for the smarter people, like us, left wingers voting for Hillary Clinton and ready to save the Greatest Nation from an impulsive cry baby, bankruptcy system abuser, war and conflict monger embarrassment.

          • siempre44

            “White trash” is both racist and elitist. Perhaps you need to examine your so called liberal sensibilities.

          • David Nichols

            Your mental masturbation is amusing in spite of being pathetic…
            Keep your head in the sand, it’s easier than thinking–which obviously is not your forte.
            Regurgitate those talking points with all your lemming friends, the rest of us see you for what you are…LSM

    • Hailey Mannering

      ‘What has Mexico done to encourage it´s citizens to to “invade” the USA ?

      • Felipe_Calderoff

        Mexico has a law which says it is illegal for any Mexican to leave the country, except with a passport and a visa for their destination country and they only may leave through a legal port of entry. Yet of all the millions of Mexicans who have been deported from the US over the past century, not even once has Mexico ever enforced that law on a returning Mexican deported from the US. How is that for encouragement?

        • Yasmin Rubia

          Lots of laws aren´t enforced in Mexico nor US. That´s not encouragement to emigrate. Most foreigners in Mexico who rent out real estate don´t pay taxes. That law isn´t enforced either.

  • James Smith

    and mexicans continue to wonder why nobody in the united states takes them seriously on any issue.

  • Güerito

    One wall funding proposal being considered by Trump, not listed here, is to cut back on the half billion or so in US aid sent to Mexico each year.

    Also, the State Department under Trump could be ordered to make it a lot harder for Mexicans to obtain visas to travel to the US.

    The bottom line is that Mexico benefits more than the US from the easy flow of people, goods and money between the countries. Any attempts by Mexico to impose limits of any kind would hurt Mexico more than the US.

    • alance

      Much of the financial aid sent to Mexico is to wage the war on drugs and arm and supply both the government and the cartels with Fast and Furious and with banker money laundering services. Meanwhile they scare American tourists from visiting Mexico due to drug related violence.

      • Güerito

        From the US perspective, the aid is to fight “The War on Drugs.”

        From Mexico’s perspective, the money is used to rein in uncooperative war lords that control large areas of the country. Some of the money also goes to suppress domestic dissent. So Mexico would be hurt by a cutoff of the aid.

        • Hailey Mannering

          Mexico would be helped by allowing the sale of cannabis, if not cocaine, in pharmacies.

          • Felipe_Calderoff

            Did you just fall off the turnip truck? Mexico decriminalized possession of small amounts of cannabis and other illegal drugs, like cocaine and heroin, several years ago. Do you have any more uniformed proposals?

          • Yasmin Rubia

            Not all of Mexico did that. Plus marijuana cannot be purchased legally in stores as will be the case in Canada. The cartels still are selling marijuana.

          • Yasmin Rubia

            By your standards, the US should legalize marijuana so as to reduce the damage those laws are doing to Mexico and it´s economy. If US wanted fewer “illegals”, they know they can legalize marijuana at least.

  • alance

    Mexican politicians are merely repeating nonsense they’ve heard from the main stream media in the U.S. about Trump.

    Even Hillary Clinton said “you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right?
    The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic — you name it.”

    The Clintons are beginning to panic.

  • Francis Dryden

    What are you going to do if Hillary wins?… You might as well close the country down.

  • Econo facts

    Apparently, the Senator did not listen to what Trump said when he was in Mexico. Also, Trump is the only candidate to visit Mexico. If he hated it so much, why bother? I don’t care for either of the US candidates but must ask this. How much has the Clinton Foundation contributed to the Senator?

  • alance

    The last American president to invade Mexico was Democratic President Woodrow Wilson who sent Gen. John “Black Jack” Pershing to lead a punitive invasion Mexico in 1916. Two years earlier he also invaded Veracruz taking sides in the Mexican Revolution, just like Obama and Clinton getting involved in the civil war in Syria creating millions of refugees.

  • siempre44

    The real issue is why is Mexico using the US as Mexico’s social welfare provider? Trump is saying US taxpayers should not be paying for Mexico’s poor. Mexico likes to claim they are insulted. What Mexico should be is ashamed that its citizens feel the need to illegally go to another country to survive.

    • Hailey Mannering

      You´re saying they wouldn´t survive in Mexico ? If that is true for some, it´s largely a result of the US, yes US, lead “war on drugs”.

      • siempre44

        Every country has people who need social assistance. Mexico uses the US to provide that assistance. Then, Mexico has severe immigration laws and uses a WALL on its own southern border. These Mexican poor would not need to illegally enter other nations if Mexico acted as a responsible nation and provided for its poor. As a tax paying US citizen, I see the US as 19 trillion dollars in debt and the US simply cannot pay for Mexico’s welfare system

        • Hailey Mannering

          Mexico clamped down on immigration from the southern border largely to please the US. That has nothing to do with people seeking social assistance. Where are the figures showing how many Mexican “illegals” get social assistance in US? Whether US provides social assistance to “illegals” is entirely a US matter.

          • siempre44

            These are people with no money, no homes, and a few possessions on their backs. Of course they have to have and need welfare. Very few have any education. Of course the citizens of the U S help these people as that is what US people do. To say that helping Mexican illegals is a “US matter” is exactly the cynical attitude that Trump and supporters opposes . Believe me, it is not some privilege for US workers to pay for Mexico’s poor. Where is Mexican pride when it comes to taking care of its citizens?

          • Hailey Mannering

            How the US government spends it´s money is not an issue for this publication. The US would have more tax revenue if many of the border guards won´t abusive towards foreigners entering the US to spend money or invest in the US. If anyone is well enough to cross illegally into US, they´re probably going to work, It´s not like Mexico has no social programs. What do you think IMSS, Seguro Social and Infonavit are?

        • Yasmin Rubia

          You didn´t mention the billion$ that many “illegals” pay into US social security without any hope of receiving anything back. By your standards, the US shouldn´t have had a draft during the Viet Nam war as US draft dodgers put a strain on Canada´s social services. Similarly, you don´t mention how much Mexico is sacrificing for the destructive “War on Drugs” which is for the purpose of US special interests.

    • Hailey Mannering

      It is the US which decides who gets welfare in the US. Similarly, it is up to Mexico to enforce collection of taxes owing on rental income in Mexico (which most foreign landlords, at least in Yucatan, don´t pay.)

    • Yasmin Rubia

      False statement. Mexico has social programs ! Every poor Mexican can get free medical care. Every resident of Mexico can get medical care at a reasonable price. There is the IMSS providing financial support and Infonavit helps people buy very affordable housing. You´re talking as if Mexico lacks social programs. Mexico isn´t western Europe – but then either is USA.

  • alance

    What is really deplorable is Hillary’s health.

    She is too sick to come to Mexico and she even fell again in NYC today. She is unfit to be president.

    • Karmasue

      She is unfit to be president because she got pneumonia? You jest, of course.

  • kallen

    So much for Mexico taking the high ground.

    • Hailey Mannering

      Given the deceitful bashing that Mexico receives from the US media and public, I think a reminder of the land grab is appropriate.

      • Felipe_Calderoff

        You mean the land the US grabbed from Mexico after Mexico grabbed it from the native Americans? Is that the land you are talking about?

        • kallen

          Touche!

          • Yasmin Rubia

            Most Mexicans are native Americans. I don´t know that Mexico kicked them off their land. If you feel like that, advocate for the return of the lands to native Americans. That should entitle most Mexicans to live in that part of the US.

          • kallen

            According to Comisión Nacional para el Desarrollo de los Pueblos Indígenas, only 21.5% of Mexicans have indigenous blood.

          • Eugene Nero

            Wrong! Amerindians comprise 30% of Mexico’s population
            Mexico Demographics Profile 2014
            Population 120,286,655 (July 2014 est.)
            Nationality noun: Mexican(s) adjective: Mexican
            Ethnic groups mestizo (Amerindian-Spanish) 60%, Amerindian or predominantly Amerindian 30%, white 9%, other 1%

          • kallen

            Just quoting the numbers from the state but hey, it really doesn’t matter. The point is the Spaniards robbed the natives of their land so its kind of disingenuous to make a claim that we stole the land from Mexico. Actually, in those days, that’s just the way things were and there was lots of foul play on both sides. But if Mexico thinks a review of the treaties will solve anything then they’re dimmer than Trump thinks they are. EPN has already proven he’s not the brightest tactician.

  • As long as Mexico assumes CNN and other major media sources tell the truth about Donald Trump then Mexico will live in fear of Trumps ideas and proposals. The Media and the Democratic Party are using the Nation of Mexico a political pawn, and the Mexican people as virtual slaves. You have been lied to.

    Look at the order he just signed. Illegal immigrants who have committed major crimes will be deported. We don’t want them. Neither do you. Immigrants have always been welcome in the US, but we have laws, just as Mexico does, regarding immigration. We want to fix the laws, keep families together… legally. Legally. Just like you do.

    We have had 8 years of a corrupt and bribed administration. Citizens in the US said we do not want that any longer. We voted for Trump to keep our jobs, to bring back millions of jobs that have gone offshore… so these Wall companies could pay next to nothing for labor. Apple Computers and others go to China, Vietnam and other countries that force employees to work for next to nothing, very long hours in slave like conditions. Even children are forced to work. All the while our government pays welfare benefits to people who sneak in illegally. Why do you condemn us for being upset about that?

    Most people coming to the US illegally enter thru Mexico, but are not American people. Why is this allowed? Why are they allowed to even enter Mexico? You seem to allow drug cartels to terrorize your own people. Why? Any because you allow and encourage people to cross the border to the US illegally with these drugs, why do you expect us to roll over and accept it?

    Give Trump a chance. Work with him and both countries will benefit. But keep believing the Obama/Clinton/Media lies, fight against us and more harm will result in both countries. Work with us and we can make the Americas great.

