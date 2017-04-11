Protection urged for Tijuana publication

A threat against the Tijuana-based news magazine Zeta has prompted the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) to ask that its staff and offices be provided protection.

The commission said investigations by Mexican and United State officials revealed that José Roque García, purported leader of the Arellano Félix Cartel (CAF), has returned to Tijuana with the intention of reestablishing the cartel’s criminal network and “finishing Zeta off.”

The CNDH acknowledged that this is not the first direct threat issued by criminal groups against the weekly magazine, but it is by far the most serious. It is believed that Roque intends to detonate a bomb either within Zeta’s headquarters or nearby.

“Freedom of speech in Mexico has for many years faced a situation of unique seriousness given the threats, attacks and homicides against journalists in different regions,” said the CNDH in a prepared statement.

“The authorities must meet their obligations with regard to the prevention, investigation and sanction of this kind of aggression.”

The CNDH’s request for protection for Zeta, directed at the Baja California state government, was shared by Article 19, an international human rights organization whose focus is freedom of information.

Last November, the publication was also targeted by a collaborator of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Israel Alejandro “El 50” Vázquez was reportedly unhappy after Zeta published photographs of members of CJNG wanted by the state. In retaliation, he ordered an attack with hand grenades on the magazine’s headquarters.

Zeta was informed last Wednesday of the latest threat by the Arellano Félix Cartel. Two days later, it published a reply, offering some background about cartel activities in Tijuana, the threats against it and an assurance it will carry on.

“In this context of violence and insecurity, institutional corruption and impunity, Zeta remains committed to its readers, friends and advertisers. We will continue to report, making investigate journalism despite the threats made against it, relying on trust and solidarity. Since April 4 the offices of Zeta are now under guard by the state police in the face of threats from members of the CAF, to prevent an attack on our building.”

Zeta was founded in 1980 by Jesús Blancornelas, along with Héctor Félix Miranda and Francisco Ortíz Franco.

The magazine’s exposés on government corruption and organized crime and drug trafficking have resulted in numerous threats and attacks against its staff over the years.

Félix was murdered in 1988 by bodyguards of politician Jorge Hank Rhon, while Ortíz was assassinated in 2004, apparently for his coverage of the Tijuana Cartel.

Blancornelas was ambushed by gunmen in 1997. One of his bodyguards was killed in the attack, but Blancornelas survived.

A month ago, Miroslava Breach Velducea, a well-known Chihuahua-based reporter, was assassinated, and threats and attacks against journalists continued throughout that week. Ten days after Breach’s murder, her newspaper, El Norte, closed down over security concerns.

Zeta is frequently a source for stories on Mexico News Daily.

