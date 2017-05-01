Publicity spending: austerity not a factor

Spending on advertising was over budget last year by 257%

Austerity has slashed federal spending in many areas in the last three years, but advertising and publicity was not among them.

President Enrique Peña Nieto’s administration had an official advertising budget for 2016 of 2.4 billion pesos (US $129 million), but by the end of the year actual spending was over budget by 257% at 8.5 billion pesos.

The overspending was broadly spread across federal secretariats, but some spent as much as 90 times more than what had been allocated.

The Secretariat of Agrarian Development and Urban Planning (Sedatu) under Rosario Robles Berlanga had a budget of 5 million pesos, but closed 2016 with 405 million pesos in advertising expenditures.

Similarly, Enrique de la Madrid Cordero’s Tourism Secretariat (Sectur) spent over 806 million pesos when its total budget was only 8.5 million.

Luis Enrique Miranda Nava and Claudia Ruiz Massieu Salinas, of the Social Development and Foreign Affairs Secretariats, respectively, also over spent in a similar manner.

Among the thrifty were the Health Secretariat, which under José Narro Robles spent 23% of its budget, and Finance, led until September by Luis Videgaray Caso, which used just 14%.

Press freedom advocacy organization Article 19 recently charged that the control exerted by the federation over the Mexican press through its official advertising campaigns is a threat to freedom of expression and information.

Last month, the international organization warned that “while Mexican journalists are frequently targets of physical attack, soft censorship is another more subtle and very significant danger to press freedom.”

Article 19 described soft censorship as the “governmental use of financial incentives and penalties to pressure news media, punish critical reporting and reward favourable coverage.”

The creation of an advertising regulatory agency was one of Peña Nieto’s campaign promises, one that was reaffirmed after he was sworn in through the 2012 Pact for México, an agreement signed by the leaders of Mexico’s three major political parties.

The intention of the agency was to rationalize the state’s investment in advertising and make it transparent. Four years on, the promise remains unfulfilled.

