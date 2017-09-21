Puebla museum in danger of collapse

Building housing the Regional Museum of Puebla was constructed in 1790

The Regional Museum of Puebla, also known also as Museo Casa del Alfeñique and believed to be the state’s oldest, is in danger of collapse.

The 18th-century structure was the most severely damaged building in Puebla in Tuesday’s earthquake.

The three-story building’s facade is decorated with small figures that resemble sugary confections known as alfeñiques but those ornamental features were structurally damaged along with internal arches.

The worst side of the building is the facade, its most iconic feature, where several tonnes of construction are at high risk of coming down “at any time,” according to experts who have studied the damage.

The damage was evident at the outset so the exhibits were quickly removed and transported to other, more secure locations of the city.

Almost five hours after the quake, specialists from the National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) inspected the now empty building once more, and ordered that the two faces of its facade be temporarily fortified.

Several Catholic churches in the city were also damaged.

Those and other buildings, historic or otherwise, are being assessed by specialists from the Historic Center Management, the School of Engineers and Architects of Puebla and architecture college students.

The Regional Museum opened its doors in 1926, but it has been known as Casa de Alfeñique, or Alfeñique House, since its construction in 1790.

Source: Milenio (sp)