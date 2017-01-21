Puerto Vallarta to get flights from Finland

Weekly flights expected to bring visitors from other Nordic countries as well

Mexican tourism officials are hoping a new flight from Finland to Puerto Vallarta will help open a new market.

Finnair will begin offering weekly flights next November from Helsinki, the Mexico Tourism Board has announced.

The Sunday flights, which will operate from November 19 until March 18, 2018, mark the first time in history that a scheduled, non-charter flight flies from Europe’s Nordic countries to Mexico during the winter season.

The airline will use an Airbus A350 for the 12-hour flight, whose fare will run between EUR 400 and 700 (US $425-$750).

Puerto Vallarta tourism spokesman Luis Villaseñor said it is hoped the new service brings visitors from Sweden, Norway and Russia as well as Finland. Nordic countries have never been a significant source of tourists in Mexico, said Villaseñor, who hopes to see that change.

He predicted that the flight’s frequency could double in the 2018 season if results were favorable.

The Mexico Tourism Board sees the Nordic countries as representing a strong growth opportunity. The region offers a potential 40.7 million tourists, of which Finland accounts for 21%.

Source: Milenio (sp)

