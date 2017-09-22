Quake tab calculation: 1,000 lives, US $10bn

Tuesday’s earthquake is on its way to becoming the second worst catastrophe in the history of Mexico in terms of lost lives and economic damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) calculates that fatalities could total as many as 1,000 and that the economic losses could reach US $10 billion.

The calculations come from PAGER, an automated system used by the USGS to estimate the scope and impact of earthquakes. The Prompt Assessment of Global Earthquakes for Response provides estimates of potential fatalities and the approximate economic impact an earthquake may cause.

Business columnist Bárbara Anderson wrote today in the newspaper Milenio that some experts have confirmed that the PAGER calculations are efficient more than 90% of the time.

Which leads to the conclusion that the 7.1-magnitude earthquake will be second only to Mexico City’s 8.0 quake in 1985, in which at least 10,000 people died, as the country’s most catastrophic event.

As of this afternoon, 291 deaths have been attributed to the quake and as many as 600 people are missing.

The PAGER report said “significant casualties” were likely from this week’s earthquake, and issued a red alert for economic losses.

It also noted that the population of the affected region lives in structures that are a mix of vulnerable and earthquake-resistant construction, the predominant vulnerable building types being adobe block with concrete bond beams and mud walls.

The cities that were the worst exposed, where the shaking of the earthquake was categorized as “very strong,” were Ayutla, San Juan Colón, Zolonquiapa, Izucar de Matamoros and Atencingo, all in Puebla, and Jiutepec, Morelos.

Source: Milenio (sp)