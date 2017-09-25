Quake victims saved after girl calls for help

House collapsed over 4-year-old and her grandmother during quake in Juchitán

“Uncle, get me out of here . . . get me out of here!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Those were the words that saved the lives of four-year-old Yireth and her grandmother after they were buried in the rubble when part of their home collapsed in the September 7 earthquake in Juchitán, Oaxaca.

Almost three weeks after this month’s first massive quake that devastated parts of Chiapas and Oaxaca, their story of survival is uplifting in light of the many tragic ones.

Alba Martínez told NVI Noticias that on the night of the earthquake her son and husband had gone fishing, leaving the pair at home with her brother in the town of Chicapa de Castro. Yireth’s mother died giving birth, she explained, so she has been raised as if she were her own daughter.

“We were alone, lying down and sleeping. The problem was that she was on one camp bed and I was on another; at the moment of the earthquake I couldn’t get to her but she came towards me as close as she could and I protected her with my body.

“I felt all the rubble falling on my head and my back but from then on I didn’t know anything until [Yireth’s] voice alerted my brother Lorenzo.”

He had been sleeping in the hallway in a hammock, and rushed out to get help. He came back with two other men to rescue the two but before hearing Yireth’s voice he feared they had been crushed to death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When he saw that the rooms collapsed and the roof and walls had fallen on top of us he thought we were dead but the girl’s voice saved us. She shouted to her uncle that she was alive and to get her out from under the debris,” Alba recalled.

Not only had the little girl survived but she came out of the event completely unscathed.

“The miracle is that not a hair on her head was harmed,” Martínez said.

“I don’t know how but the girl’s head stayed under my knee and they lifted a large piece of wood off my knee. The men who helped us say they don’t know how she could have survived and come out of the earthquake unharmed.”

When Yireth’s worried father returned from his fishing trip the next morning he called out anxiously for his daughter, but she was off playing with other neighborhood children as though nothing had happened at all, Martínez recalled.

Chicapa de Castro

Her husband too was astonished by their survival.

“So much wood, so much rubble, and it’s really heavy,” he said.

Yireth, while hugging her grandmother, seemed largely unperturbed by the experience, saying she is more scared of the sound of thunder than earthquakes.

However, the experience continues to be more traumatic for her grandmother.

“If my brother wasn’t at home we surely would have died . . . . What I thank God for is that I didn’t lose my family. Material things can be recovered, having my sons and daughters is a blessing.”

Source: NVI Noticias (sp)