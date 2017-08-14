Racewalker is 2nd at world championships

González is first Mexican woman to win a medal at Athletics Championships

A state of México racewalker yesterday became Mexico’s first female athlete to win a medal for her country at the World Athletics Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

María Guadalupe González Romero, better known as Lupita, won silver in the women’s 20-kilometer race walk on the closing day of the 2017 competition, held in London, England.

González, 28, also earned a silver medal during last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games, and repeating the feat was a “bittersweet” accomplishment for the racewalker, who is committed to “continue improving and be stronger for [the Olympic Games of] Tokyo 2020.”

She was the gold-medal winner at the 2015 Pan American Games.

“I faced the challenges of the race and had to work hard to get the medal,” González told the newspaper Milenio after yesterday’s win. “I did all I could, but the Chinese competitor was better than me in the final stretch. It was close and I had to fight until the end.”

Winner Jiayu Yang finished in 1:26:18 and González arrived at the finish line one second behind her, with an official time of 1:26:19.

González explained that the past year had been difficult. Two injuries kept her off the track for two weeks, “two weeks that I was inactive thinking that all my rivals were continuing with their training.”

“I can say I am happy to give this medal to my country. I hope that Mexico will be able to continue adding medals in the next World Championships and the following matches,” said the athlete.

Mexico had a second participant in the London championships. Edgar Alejandro Rivera Morales, 26, competed in the high jump and placed fourth.

Source: Milenio (sp), Animal Político (sp)