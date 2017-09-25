Rain, quake make for double-whammy

Saturday's quake, followed by heavy rain, cut off 423 towns in Oaxaca

It’s been a rough year for weather in Oaxaca where tropical storms and hurricanes have left their mark. Throw in a few earthquakes and the situation has become much worse.

Military officials say 423 rural towns are now inaccessible by land.

After a 6.1-magnitude earthquake and a series of replicas struck Saturday morning, intense rainfall only worsened an already complicated situation.

But airlifts are moving aid into communities left incomunicado. Army General Alfonso Duarte Mújica told the newspaper Milenio that aircraft are flying in aid four to six times a day.

Due to the size of the affected area two main bases of operations have been set up. One is headquartered in Ixtepec city to cover the Isthmus of Tehuantepec region, the area that was worst hit during the 8.2-magnitude quake September 7, and the Sierra Norte region and its Mixe indigenous towns.

The second base is in the city of Miahuatlán from which aid is being flown into isolated Mixtec indigenous communities in the Sierra Sur and Costa regions.

Duarte explained that since September 7 the Army has carried out 730 air operations distributing humanitarian aid and assistance. Fifteen aircraft, both helicopters and airplanes, have been engaged in the relief efforts.

The state of Oaxaca has received at least 100,000 tonnes of food donations from across the country and abroad. The Army has already distributed 70% of that volume among the many earthquake and hurricane victims.

As September comes to an end, the damage to the state’s road infrastructure, which was already in bad shape after storm damage earlier in the year, is being reassessed. The general manager of Roads and Airstrips of Oaxaca (CAO) said 22 state highways are closed to traffic due to landslides in four of the eight regions: the Isthmus of Tehuantepec, Cuenca de Papaloapan, Sierra Norte and Sierra Sur.

David Mayrén Carrasco said 100 crews have been deployed to the worst places, working round the clock to reopen transportation links.

Federal highways have also been affected, including a bridge in Ixtaltepec and highway 175, linking the city of Oaxaca to to the Pacific coast, is reportedly the most seriously damaged after a massive landslide near the town of Pluma Hidalgo.

In total, seven federal highways have sustained some level of damage.

